Thai Health Promotion Foundation Launched the project "Ready to MOVE ON: Woman Active Society" and planned to promote running activities. Raising safety standards "Women runners" piloted 6 cities across the country.
July 13, 2023 at the Warrix Run Hub, G Floor, Queen Sirikit National Convention Center, Bangkok, the Thai Health Promotion Foundation (ThaiHealth) joins forces with public and private organizations. Organized a press conference to launch the national project "Ready to MOVE ON: Woman Active Society" to raise measures including safety standards for running for women
Dr. Phairoj Saonuam, Assistant Fund Manager The Thai Health Promotion Foundation said this project would create cooperation to drive the running event. becoming a concrete model of safety standards for female runners across the country
“Practice guidelines for female runners “8 Safety ACTIVE Well” 1.Sleep Well Get at least 6 hours of sleep 2.Eat Well Choose a safe and proper diet 3.Drink Well Drink the right amount of water before bedtime and before running 4. Check Well: check your body before the race 5.Warm Up Well stretches and increases your temperature before every run 6.Focus Well creates concentration, not too rushed 7.Plan Well plans activities in advance 8.Train Well trains before the race However, the "8 Safety Active Well" guidelines have been tested in 6 areas in 6 provinces (Phuket, Chonburi, Chiang Rai, Ratchaburi, Ubon Ratchathani, Bangkok) throughout the year 2023. Those interested in participating in the project will receive a limited number of Girl Power sets. Follow Details of activities can be found on the Facebook fan page. womanactiverunning," said Dr. Phairot, M.D.
For this project to create The power of cooperation to drive the running event To become a concrete model of safety standards for female runners across the country under the guidelines of 3 actives 1.Active People 2.Active Society 3.Active Environment that connect the standard exercise of women from "starting" themselves to Dissemination of safety measures for female runners and "showing the right" to promote physical well-being balance life Set aside at least 150 minutes of regular physical activity per week. Aims to create protection measures for organizing walking and running activities that have guidelines to create understanding among running organizers across the country.
Raise the level of safety for female runners as a general practice policy. To model safety standards that female runners should be treated with dignity and equal to other genders