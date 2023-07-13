Thai Health Promotion Foundation Launched the project “Ready to MOVE ON: Woman Active Society”

Dr. Phairoj Saonuam, Assistant Fund Manager The Thai Health Promotion Foundation said this project would create cooperation to drive the running event. becoming a concrete model of safety standards for female runners across the country

“Practice guidelines for female runners “8 Safety ACTIVE Well” 1.Sleep Well Get at least 6 hours of sleep 2.Eat Well Choose a safe and proper diet 3.Drink Well Drink the right amount of water before bedtime and before running 4. Check Well: check your body before the race 5.Warm Up Well stretches and increases your temperature before every run 6.Focus Well creates concentration, not too rushed 7.Plan Well plans activities in advance 8.Train Well trains before the race However, the "8 Safety Active Well" guidelines have been tested in 6 areas in 6 provinces (Phuket, Chonburi, Chiang Rai, Ratchaburi, Ubon Ratchathani, Bangkok) throughout the year 2023. Those interested in participating in the project will receive a limited number of Girl Power sets. Follow Details of activities can be found on the Facebook fan page. womanactiverunning," said Dr. Phairot, M.D.

