Daily News-Chonburi Provincial Administrative Organization joins a charity run to raise money to help the hospital.
"Daily News" joins forces with "Chonburi Provincial Administrative Organization" to organize a big charity run, "D-RUN FOR LIFE 2023 by DAILYNEWS", to raise money to help 2 hospitals in Chonburi province. If you missed it, see you on Oct. 15 at the "Chonmakhawithi 84th Birthday" bridge. Apply now until Sept. 15 only.
July 14, 2023 at Greyhound Cafe (Greyhound Cafe), 1st floor, Siam Center Shopping Center, Mrs. Prapin Rujirawong, Mr. Parames Hetrakul, Mrs. Siriwan Phanpreechakit executive director Daily News and Daily News Online and Mr. Passaphon Hetrakul, Director of Transportation and Automotive Department, together with Mr. Wittaya Khunpluem, President of the Chonburi Provincial Administrative Organization, jointly held a press conference for the mini marathon for charity "D-RUN FOR LIFE 2023". by DAILYNEWS" takes part of the proceeds to buy medical equipment for 2 hospitals in Chonburi province, namely Koh Si Chang Hospital and Bo Thong Hospital
This competition will take place on Sunday, October 15, 2023 at the "Chonmakhawithi 84 Pansa" Bridge, Chonburi Province. which, in addition to bringing income to the two hospitals, also promotes exercise for the health of the people And help strengthen the relationship to spend a warm weekend with the family. To have good health both physically and mentally.
Mr. Parames Hetrakul Executive Director Daily News and Daily News Online Mentioning about this event, "Daily News, as the main media that has been in Thailand for a long time. Let's be a part of helping to promote healthy exercise, to strengthen the relationship in spending the weekend with the family warmly. and to enhance physical health and strong mental health. and Bo Thong Hospital in Chonburi To have a complete medical equipment And more modern in order to continue to help patients
After the competition, "D-RUN FOR LIFE 2023 by DAILYNEWS", Daily News executives Participate in mangrove planting activities to help conserve environment.
The mini marathon, "D-RUN FOR LIFE 2023 by DAILYNEWS" is officially open for applications. There are a total of 2 distances of the race, namely 5 kilometers, the application fee is 550 baht, and the 10 kilometers, the application fee is 650 baht, both of which have an official timing system used internationally. There will also be a VIP card for 2,000 baht that will receive a gift set. And many privileges, runners and the general public who are interested Can apply for a run And make merit together today at the Facebook page "D-RUN FOR LIFE 2023 by DAILYNEWS" and Runlah or see more details at the website. www.dailynews.co.th.