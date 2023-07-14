Daily News-Chonburi Provincial Administrative Organization joins a charity run to raise money to help the hospital.

This competition will take place on Sunday, October 15, 2023 at the "Chonmakhawithi 84 Pansa" Bridge, Chonburi Province. which, in addition to bringing income to the two hospitals, also promotes exercise for the health of the people And help strengthen the relationship to spend a warm weekend with the family. To have good health both physically and mentally.

Mr. Parames Hetrakul Executive Director Daily News and Daily News Online Mentioning about this event, "Daily News, as the main media that has been in Thailand for a long time. Let's be a part of helping to promote healthy exercise, to strengthen the relationship in spending the weekend with the family warmly. and to enhance physical health and strong mental health. and Bo Thong Hospital in Chonburi To have a complete medical equipment And more modern in order to continue to help patients



