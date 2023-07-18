Football clinic to practice youth skills ready to welcome the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup
Thai national football team - Thai premier league footballers open football clinics Welcome to the 2023 Women's World Cup
A football clinic by ADIDAS Thailand with more than 60 young men and women from Phanitchayakarnrajdamnoen Technological College. Phra Mae Mary Sathorn School Suankularb Wittayalai School Saipanya School, Pram Club Bangkok is joined by Sarif Sainui, Panupong Wongsa, and Michael Byrne as coaches. This event was organized to provide an opportunity to learn various techniques. about playing football and enhance skills from professional players
X CRAZYFAST will debut on the pitch at this week's FIFA Women's World Cup. Because it was developed from the results of the tests of players of all levels. male and female It became a lightweight football shoe for agile movement through the use of SPEEDFRAME technology and a lighter AEROPLATE carbon plate. Including increasing grip and stability with specially designed studs.
Which has top football from the Thai Premier League, such as Anon Amornlertsak, Thanasit Siriphala, Supanan Burirat and Thanikan Dangda, the striker of the Thai women's national football team come to test the pace
By proving performance in 3 stages such as Weave drill challenge , Ultimate drill battle and 1 on 1 challenge
as well as discussing the importance of speed skills and the qualities of football boots that empower players. Including the excitement of the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 matches that will take place from July 20 to August 20 in Australia. and New Zealand will host