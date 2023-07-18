Football clinic to practice youth skills ready to welcome the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup

X CRAZYFAST will debut on the pitch at this week's FIFA Women's World Cup. Because it was developed from the results of the tests of players of all levels. male and female It became a lightweight football shoe for agile movement through the use of SPEEDFRAME technology and a lighter AEROPLATE carbon plate. Including increasing grip and stability with specially designed studs.

Which has top football from the Thai Premier League, such as Anon Amornlertsak, Thanasit Siriphala, Supanan Burirat and Thanikan Dangda, the striker of the Thai women's national football team come to test the pace



