Blue Tree Phuket and RUNRIO Thailand team up for Spartan APAC Championship 2023

The world cross country last track for the year, "Phuket Spartan Trifecta and APAC Championship Weekend Presented by Blue Tree Phuket" will take place amid the special atmosphere surrounded by the largest clear crystal blue lagoon in Thailand, which are ready to serve more than 5,000 participants. In addition, Spartan Thailand has arranged more than 20 brand ambassadors and top influencers in the country to help promote the event and to achieve the reach of over one million fans. Under the scheme, we have been sponsored by the Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (Public Organization) or TCEB together with Phuket Province and RUNRIO Thailand, the official owner of copyright in Thailand.

Mr. Bo Johan added that last year, Spartan Thailand received excellent feedback from both Thai and foreign participants. Consequently, this year, “Spartan Race Thailand 2023 has been transformed into a mega event and festival platform for the first time as big as the world-class festival with 2 Trifecta Weekend Festivals targeting endurance athletes from both Asia and Europe to visit the host cities both Pattaya City, Chonburi Province, and Phuket Province which are the most popular tourism cities in Thailand as expecting to draw revenue for the country’s tourism industry.

We are ready to upgrade the race to world-class standards, while also combining with DMC's (Destination Management Center) marketing strategy to impress athletes and companions with the hope they will extend their stay in Thailand longer under the Longer Stay Campaign Plan. The organizer has partnered with Gyms, Fitness and Training Centers, hotels and accommodations, restaurants, and various tourist attractions in both cities and nearby cities.

“Pattaya Spartan Trifecta Weekend and Trail 2023" at Wisdom Valley, Khao Mai Kaeo, Chonburi Province, on August 4-6 was very successful. It can be seen from the number of athletes from around the world that participated in the competition with over 6,000 people and nearly 15,000 companions from more than 30 countries participating, resulting in more than 300 million baht in revenue to the country. The company is confident that "Phuket Spartan Trifecta and APAC Championship Weekend Presented by Blue Tree Phuket", which will be held between November 25-26, 2023 at Blue Tree Phuket, Phuket Province will be popular among athletes from all over the world as well.

The success of the Pattaya Spartan Trifecta Weekend and Trail 2023 has led the world to praise it as the number 1 event in ASEAN, while it is preparing to upgrade to a world-class festival city. It has also set to the development of "Pattana Sports Resort" to the international youth running festival "Spartan Kids" 2024.