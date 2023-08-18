Celebrating the first championship! "True Bangkok United" brought the trophy to show the game against Muang Thong.

Mr. Khajorn Chearavanont, President of True Bangkok United Club and Thachtawan Sripan, Head Coach has brought the whole team of football players Arrive at True Tower, Ratchadapisek Road. to take pictures with the first championship trophy in the history of the club

The trophy will be displayed at True Tower, Ratchadapisek Road until August 18 for football fans to take pictures as a souvenir. Then True Bangkok United Club will bring the Daikin Thailand Champions Cup 2023 trophy to be displayed in front of the True Stadium on Saturday, August 19, at True Bangkok United. Open house for the visit of the team "Kirin Pong" Muang Thong United

For the first match of the Thai League 2023/2024 season, True Bangkok United won Uthai Thani FC 4-1 on Saturday, August 12.



