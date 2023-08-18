Celebrating the first championship! "True Bangkok United" brought the trophy to show the game against Muang Thong.
The president of True Bangkok United led the army of "True Bangkok United" to take a photo to celebrate with the Daikin championship trophy. Ready to set up a show at True Tower for fans to admire Before being shown in front of the stadium, the opening game of the duel "Muang Thong United" on August 19
True Bangkok United players just won the club's first championship when they defeated Buriram United 2-0 in the Daikin Thailand Champions Cup 2023 on August 5.
Mr. Khajorn Chearavanont, President of True Bangkok United Club and Thachtawan Sripan, Head Coach has brought the whole team of football players Arrive at True Tower, Ratchadapisek Road. to take pictures with the first championship trophy in the history of the club
The trophy will be displayed at True Tower, Ratchadapisek Road until August 18 for football fans to take pictures as a souvenir. Then True Bangkok United Club will bring the Daikin Thailand Champions Cup 2023 trophy to be displayed in front of the True Stadium on Saturday, August 19, at True Bangkok United. Open house for the visit of the team "Kirin Pong" Muang Thong United
For the first match of the Thai League 2023/2024 season, True Bangkok United won Uthai Thani FC 4-1 on Saturday, August 12.