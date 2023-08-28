Senior golf, Zen Senior Championship 2023, winning a total prize money of 1 million baht

Mr. Sutin Darunyothin, President of the Thai Senior Professional Golf Association, said that this competition To publicize the competition of the Thai Senior Professional Golf Association. and to coordinate cooperation with Japan for exchange And help open the way for the cooperation of both the Thai Senior Tour and the Japan PGA Senior Tour to allow senior athletes from Japan to participate in future competitions as well

The President of the Thai Senior Professional Golf Association gave a certificate of appointment to Mr. Zoe Takei, a former decathlon champion, famous actor and host of Japan Be a sports ambassador to publicize the competition of the association. which he said "I'm honored that the association has given me the opportunity to work as an intermediary in the coordination between Thailand and Japan, having played many sports. and just learned to play golf for only one year and have the opportunity to participate in the pro exam with the association Although this time was unsuccessful. but hope to make amends in the future and have the intention of taking on this duty fully to be a voice for the association And in this list, I have the opportunity from the president of the association. Let's join the competition, hoping to do the best work."

For the competition "Zen Senior Championship 2023", compete between August 30 and September 1, 2023 at the Legacy Golf Club, winning a total prize money of 1 million baht.

