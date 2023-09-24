background-defaultbackground-default
logo-pwa

The Nationthailand

Add to Home Screen.

Add
Close
TUESDAY, September 26, 2023
nationthailand

Golf Thai Senior Tour, the last event of the year.

Golf Thai Senior Tour, the last event of the year.
SUNDAY, September 24, 2023

Thai senior professional golf, Toyota Senior Championship, a big event at the end of the year, competing for a prize money of 1 million baht.

 24 September 2023 : Thai Senior Professional Golf Press conference for the big event at the end of the year 2023, "Toyota Senior Championship", competing for a prize money of 1 million baht, competing between 26-28 September at the Royal Hua Hin Golf Course, Prachuap Province.

Mr. Suthin Darunyothin, President of the Senior Professional Golf Association, said: “This event is the last tour of 2023. The event has been raised to a more international level. It also promotes physical health. of senior golfers as well."

Golf Thai Senior Tour, the last event of the year.
For this competition It is the final event of the 2023 Thai Senior Tour competition, playing 3 days of stroke play, 54 holes, between 26-28 September 2023 at the Royal Hua Hin Golf Course, Hua Hin District, Prachuap Khiri Khan Province. And golfers will be eliminated on the final day to have a chance to win prize money after finishing 36 holes with ranks 1-60 and a tie. This time there is also an opportunity for foreign golfers who are members to compete.

TAGS
golfHuaHinPrachuab Khiri Khan
RELATED
nationthailand