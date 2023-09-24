Golf Thai Senior Tour, the last event of the year.

Mr. Suthin Darunyothin, President of the Senior Professional Golf Association, said: “This event is the last tour of 2023. The event has been raised to a more international level. It also promotes physical health. of senior golfers as well."



For this competition It is the final event of the 2023 Thai Senior Tour competition, playing 3 days of stroke play, 54 holes, between 26-28 September 2023 at the Royal Hua Hin Golf Course, Hua Hin District, Prachuap Khiri Khan Province. And golfers will be eliminated on the final day to have a chance to win prize money after finishing 36 holes with ranks 1-60 and a tie. This time there is also an opportunity for foreign golfers who are members to compete.