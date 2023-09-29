Boarding now: Switzerland City-escapes
A holiday in Switzerland is perhaps the ultimate dream for many travellers. If you are planning a rewarding trip this autumn or winter, why not make your dream come true?
Seeing the Alps, visiting Jungfraujoch - the top of Europe, skiing in St. Moritz or Verbier, or visiting vineyards and tasting famous Swiss wine in Lavaux - the UNESCO World Heritage Site by Lac Leman, are just some of the delights that await. Particularly for Thai travellers, Lausanne is a popular destination as it was home to the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej for almost 20 years.
Getting there is easy with the daily departure on the national carrier, Swiss International Air Lines (SWISS) from Bangkok. Besides the ‘Made of Switzerland’ focused hospitality and quality that you can look forward to, exquisite dishes sourced from the Canton of Bern await to tantalise your taste buds.
As you will land first in Zurich, your trip may start right here in Switzerland’s largest and busiest city.
Zurich is a must-visit, especially for first-time visitors. It is a vibrant city and a shopping paradise. You can have a look around on foot, take an e-bike tour or simply use public transport. Don’t miss Lindenhof, one of the oldest neighbourhoods of Zurich, to take in a scenic view of the city from the Limmat River. Korean series fans who love the ‘Crash Landing on You’ series, will recognise several places that appear in the movie. The Grossmünster Church, another landmark, is also worth visiting for the stained-glass windows by artist Sigmar Polke that give the design of this church a contemporary twist.
Around Zurich, there are many interesting towns to visit. For example, an hour east of Zurich is St. Gallen where you can explore the Abbey District, a UNESCO Cultural Heritage site, the Baroque-style Old Town, Stifskirche St. Gallen Cathedral, and the Abbey Library. The Stadtlounge or the Red Square, the first public lounge in Switzerland, also waits to greet trendsetting tourists.
If you are into Mediterranean ambience, consider travel south to the lowest-lying town in Switzerland, Ascona, which is only 196 metres above sea level. Situated in Canton of Ticino bordering Italy, this charming small town distinguishes itself from the rest of the country with a warm climate, unique culture, Italian-influenced cuisine and the Italian Riviera vibe.
One way to best explore this lovely town is to walk around and along the Mediterranean-style promenade lined with nice cafés where people sip espresso and taste a slice of the region’s famous chestnut cake while enjoying the picturesque view of Lake Maggiore.
A narrow cobblestone street in the centre of the city leads to Borgo, the old town where the 16th-century Church of St. Peter and Paul is located. It’s home to the famous painting called The Coronation of the Virgin Mary by the artist Giovanni Serodine. Nearby are several galleries and shops that will delight art lovers.
Several festivals take place in this little town in autumn, among them the Classical Music Weeks, a special festival that celebrates the regional cuisine and the chestnut show. In September and October, the streets are filled with visitors who come here to enjoy the finest festivals of Switzerland.
Although it is a small town, Ascona offers every comfort – good hotels, a luxury spa, and excellent restaurants of all price ranges.
Apart from interesting places and memorable travel experiences, Switzerland also offers an opportunity for all visitors to make a sound contribution to the planet. The country has taken several initiatives to make tourism sustainable and has named the concept “Swisstainable”.
As part of this concept, businesses and service providers in Switzerland are offering greener choices. For example, on SWISS flights, food is sourced from local farms and served in sustainable and biodegradable packaging and cutlery. The SWISS aircraft fleet uses innovative AeroSHARK technology that helps reduce inflight fuel consumption as well as carbon dioxide emissions.
A vacation in Switzerland is a great way to recharge and promises lifetime memories. Booking a seat in SWISS Premium Economy Class promises a new benchmark on long-haul flights: start your trip with greater comfort and enjoy more privileges like upsized baggage allowance, more legroom, an amenity comfort pack, hot meals served on chinaware similar to Business Class, among others.
So have you started planning your year-end trip? Check SWISS.com for more offers starting from 22,500B to Europe.