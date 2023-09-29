Boarding now: Switzerland City-escapes

One way to best explore this lovely town is to walk around and along the Mediterranean-style promenade lined with nice cafés where people sip espresso and taste a slice of the region’s famous chestnut cake while enjoying the picturesque view of Lake Maggiore.



A narrow cobblestone street in the centre of the city leads to Borgo, the old town where the 16th-century Church of St. Peter and Paul is located. It’s home to the famous painting called The Coronation of the Virgin Mary by the artist Giovanni Serodine. Nearby are several galleries and shops that will delight art lovers.



Several festivals take place in this little town in autumn, among them the Classical Music Weeks, a special festival that celebrates the regional cuisine and the chestnut show. In September and October, the streets are filled with visitors who come here to enjoy the finest festivals of Switzerland.



Although it is a small town, Ascona offers every comfort – good hotels, a luxury spa, and excellent restaurants of all price ranges.

Apart from interesting places and memorable travel experiences, Switzerland also offers an opportunity for all visitors to make a sound contribution to the planet. The country has taken several initiatives to make tourism sustainable and has named the concept “Swisstainable”.

As part of this concept, businesses and service providers in Switzerland are offering greener choices. For example, on SWISS flights, food is sourced from local farms and served in sustainable and biodegradable packaging and cutlery. The SWISS aircraft fleet uses innovative AeroSHARK technology that helps reduce inflight fuel consumption as well as carbon dioxide emissions.

