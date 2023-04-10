Fujifilm introduces business model to revive photo printing shops

Bangkok, April 10, 2023 — Fujifilm (Thailand) Co Ltd unveiled its new "Total Printing Center and One-Stop Printing Shop" business model, aimed at transforming traditional photo printing shops into one-stop printing service providers that cater to the changing needs of customers and SMEs.

Leveraging its expertise and experience in the print industry, Fujifilm continues to develop solutions that meet new requirements in the digital era.

The new model is part of Fujifilm's "Photo NEVER DIE" project, which highlights the importance of physical prints which have long been a big part of all businesses.

Fujifilm offers Total Printing Solution and a new business model that support Print on Demand without minimum order quantity, helping entrepreneurs sustain their businesses by creating new values for customers amid the rise of digitalisation and social media platforms.

The business model is in line with Fujifilm’s “Photo NEVER DIE” vision.