Fujifilm introduces business model to revive photo printing shops
The company aims to leverage its expertise in the printing industry to innovate Total Printing Solution under the "Photo NEVER DIE" project.
Bangkok, April 10, 2023 — Fujifilm (Thailand) Co Ltd unveiled its new "Total Printing Center and One-Stop Printing Shop" business model, aimed at transforming traditional photo printing shops into one-stop printing service providers that cater to the changing needs of customers and SMEs.
Leveraging its expertise and experience in the print industry, Fujifilm continues to develop solutions that meet new requirements in the digital era.
The new model is part of Fujifilm's "Photo NEVER DIE" project, which highlights the importance of physical prints which have long been a big part of all businesses.
Fujifilm offers Total Printing Solution and a new business model that support Print on Demand without minimum order quantity, helping entrepreneurs sustain their businesses by creating new values for customers amid the rise of digitalisation and social media platforms.
The business model is in line with Fujifilm’s “Photo NEVER DIE” vision.
Fujifilm's new business model aimed at transforming traditional film processing and printing shops into "Total Printing Centers and One-Stop Printing Shops" is part of the company's global "NEVER STOP Believing in Print" campaign.
As the leading provider of Total Printing Solution, Fujifilm will never stop innovating printing technology to meet the diverse needs of its customers, offering one-stop solutions that help partners reduce costs and expand their business opportunities.
Fujifilm’s solutions can enable businesses to support the most comprehensive print orders.
"We are committed to helping traditional printing shops transform into Total Printing Centers and One-Stop Printing Shops. We have seen the declining demand for film processing and digital photo printing services,” said Piyachanok Sirimangkla, Business Development Manager, Fujifilm (Thailand) Co Ltd.
“We, however, have witnessed growing needs for packaging printing such as product labels and stickers, driven by the rise of online shops and SMEs amid the pandemic-driven new normal,” she said.
These businesses require printed materials such as logo stickers, product labels, menus, brochures, and business cards.
They also seek on-demand printing services with no minimum order quantity, allowing customisation of size, pattern, and quantity as needed.
To support this new group of customers, Fujifilm provides a total printing solution to help traditional print shops become one-stop printing service providers.
“Our new business model of Total Printing Center and One-Stop Printing Shop will enable our partners to survive and expand the services at their traditional film processing and printing shops. Our model can help them transform into a total printing centre," said Piyachanok.
Comparing Fujifilm's total printing business model with the traditional film photo printing shop model, Piyachanok said, "In the past, film processing and photo printing services were separated from packaging printing services. Customers who wanted to print product labels or stickers had to contact a printing house, make plates, and print in large quantities due to minimum order requirements.”
“This usually resulted in high costs and excess products, burdening SMEs wishing to save costs by printing a variety of materials in small batches. Over the years, printing innovations have evolved. Fujifilm is offering total printing solutions designed for printing tasks of various sizes and layouts,” she said.
“Fujifilm’s ApeosPro C650 production printer can now handle a complete range of printing jobs in different sizes and formats, maintaining professional colour quality and speed, allowing entrepreneurs to save costs and create wide-ranging print orders as needed,” she added.
“The value-added services help strengthen the business, upgrading it into a Total Printing Center and One-Stop Printing Shop, in order to thrive in today's market,” said Piyachanok.
As a global leader in imaging and printing innovations, Fujifilm recognises the importance of prints in people's lives in the new era of ever-changing business trends.
The Total Printing Center and One-Stop Printing Shop concept create new values for traditional print shops through vertical and horizontal growth strategies.
The model helps businesses increase their service capabilities with new print materials and sizes.
Meanwhile, transforming a photo printing shop into a packaging printing business helps expand the customer base and generate sustainable income for Fujifilm’s partners under the Photo NEVER DIE project.
Fujifilm continues to uphold its commitment to providing innovative printing solutions and forges ahead to create win-win partnerships with its partners who put their trust in Fujifilm’s one-stop services.
Through these efforts, Fujifilm aims to meet the evolving demands of customers while also preserving the culture of printing under its "NEVER STOP Believing in Print" campaign and the Value from Innovation slogan.