Exploring options for expat health insurance in Thailand

Sudden illness, flare-ups of chronic conditions, severe disease or even accidents can be unpredictable and can happen to anyone. As such, no matter where one is in the world, health insurance is essential. Opting to mitigate risks via expat health insurance in Thailand is vital, as it protects against unexpected medical expenses.
Expat health insurance plans provide comprehensive benefits, primarily covering medical expenses and treatment costs incurred for hospitalization or surgery due to an illness or accident in Thailand.
Expats residing in Thailand long-term, with proper documentation, whether they are here for work, marriage, retirement or have relocated, can purchase expat health insurance. This excludes those holding a tourist visa.
There should be no hesitation in securing the right expat health insurance plan. It is strongly recommended that coverage is sought from reputable companies in Thailand. Global firm like Allianz Ayudhya, an insurance brand under the Allianz Group, is respected for its reliability. The Company offers expat health insurance products that meet essential needs, especially Expat Health Insurance plans that provide comprehensive coverage suitable for the lifestyles of expats, including those working in Thailand, those who have retired in Thailand, business owners and entrepreneurs. Additionally, there are great selection of health insurance plans for long-stay visa holders in Thailand.
Other factors to consider when selecting expat health insurance are the coverage terms of each policy. As each plan offers unique features and varying levels of coverage, it is crucial to examine the details thoroughly, before purchasing, to ensure that the chosen insurance provides the necessary coverage for an appropriate premium.
The 4 health insurance plans offer high value coverage for expatriates, providing annual coverage ranging from 3 million to 200 million Baht, without the need for upfront payment for inpatient treatment within the network hospital for over 333 hospitals in Thailand, are:
(1) Ultra Care Plan of expat health insurance hospitalization covered in full, up to THB 200m per year*. Paid in Full**, Includes hospital accommodation. No claims discounts of up to 25% at renewal****.
(2) The Beyond Care Plan (Plan 3, 4 ,5 and 6) of expat health insurance cover up to THB 30 million per confinement*. Lifetime renewal***.
(3) Superior Health (Plan 2 and 3) of expat health insurance cover up to THB 10 million per confinement*. Deductible options to reduce your premium up to 60%. Family premium discount 10% when purchase at least 2 family members.
(4) The Max Care Plan (Plan 6) of expat health insurance cover up to THB 5 million per confinement*. Top-up your cover with Major Medical benefits with 80% of the eligible expenses of the inpatient hospitalization benefits limit. Room & Board benefit up to THB 12,000 per day with cover for 365 days.
Further details are available at www.allianz.co.th and via Allianz Ayudhya General Insurance 1292 hotline. For inquiries about savings and life insurance, contact Allianz Ayudhya Assurance on 1373, available 24 hours a day.
Coverage by Allianz Ayudhya General Insurance Pcl.
* Examples of the top-tier plan within each health plan.
** Paid in full up to the overall plan limit.
*** If the applicant applies for the insurance before 60 years old and continuously renews the policy will receive the right for lifetime renewal but if the applicant applies for the insurance from the age of 60 years and above will receive the right to renew the policy until 80 years old.
**** Depend upon the terms and conditions in each plan.
Remark:
- Terms and Conditions of the health plan may apply.
- The applicant is advised to always study details of coverage and conditions carefully before deciding to buy insurance.