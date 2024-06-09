Top executives of FrieslandCampina highlight vision for organizational and product innovation in Thailand

Regarding management planning in Thailand, Mr. Jan Derck van Karnebeek observed, "As Thailand recovers from the pandemic, the market shows promising growth. Consumers are increasing their spending and resuming normal lifestyles. We've seen significant developments recently, highlighting the market's strong potential with a growing population and rising incomes, alongside evolving consumer demands. This surge in dairy product demand in Thailand has led us to adopt advanced production techniques, distribution strategies, and product innovations to meet these changing needs. We foresee a bright future for the dairy industry market in Thailand, with continuous growth on the horizon."

Ms. Corine Tap, President Asia of FrieslandCampina, provided an overview of the Asian market: "Despite increasing wealth, malnutrition remains a significant challenge affecting children's growth across Asia. We believe every child deserves to reach their full potential. Our mission in Asia is to extend the benefits of dairy products to as many children as possible."

Addressing current challenges, Ms. Corine Tap stated, "While wealth in Asia is rising, malnutrition still hampers children's growth region-wide. We must tackle these issues urgently by offering nutritious, delicious milk at affordable prices, accessible to all. We have tailored our products to meet the specific nutritional needs of Asian consumers, launching extensive research projects like SEANUTS (Southeast Asian Nutrition Surveys). SEANUTS II has provided critical insights into the nutritional status of children aged 6 months to 12 years in Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, and Vietnam. These insights guide the development of locally tailored nutritional products and foster collaborations with governments and health institutions."

Ms. Corine Tap elaborated on future strategies for managing the Asian and Thai markets: "Our strengths lie in quality and reliability. Our 'Asia Back to Roar' strategy involves defending core markets, investing for growth, ensuring rigorous execution, and leading through sustainability, focusing on better nutrition, improved packaging, and local dairy sourcing."

"However, our primary mission remains to support children and families in Asia through good nutrition from dairy products. The Foremost One Million Smiles campaign, which delivered one million cartons of milk to vulnerable children and families, exemplifies our commitment. This successful campaign, backed by broad cooperation, will continue to expand. We believe Thailand's future hinges on the well-being of its next generation, and we are committed to our core vision and mission. We aim to collaborate with more partners to unlock the full potential of Thai children," concluded Ms. Corine Tap.