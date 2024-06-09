Top executives of FrieslandCampina highlight vision for organizational and product innovation in Thailand

FrieslandCampina, a global leader in dairy production, recently marked a significant visit to Thailand. Represented by CEO Mr. Jan Derck van Karnebeek and Asia President Ms. Corine Tap, the executives shared their forward-thinking strategies for synergizing organizational development and cutting-edge product innovation, all while upholding a steadfast commitment to sustainable social responsibility. This visit further cements FrieslandCampina's position as a frontrunner in the global ready-to-drink dairy market.
FrieslandCampina, renowned for its premium dairy brands such as Foremost, Falcon, and Debic, discussed its comprehensive approach to meeting market demands and fostering sustainable development. Their primary focus remains on delivering superior nutrition through high-quality dairy products to children around the globe. During their time in Thailand, they closely monitored the market dynamics and consumer preferences.
Mr. Jan Derck van Karnebeek, CEO of Royal FrieslandCampina, underscored the company's core vision: "At FrieslandCampina, our mission is to provide good nutrition to people worldwide. We are committed to becoming the most trusted ready-to-drink dairy brand, continually enhancing the quality of our milk for all consumer segments. We prioritize sustainable growth by collaborating with partners and employees to deliver exceptional value to our key customers."
"Modern consumers increasingly demand environmental accountability from dairy producers. They advocate for sustainable production practices, including waste management, water usage, and packaging. FrieslandCampina is at the forefront, enhancing product benefits beyond basic nutrition. We focus on developing products like low-fat milk, fortified proteins, prebiotics, minerals, and vitamins. We take these challenges seriously, believing in our capacity to effect change. Our goal is to offer the most nutritious and delicious products possible, with a deep understanding of milk. Additionally, we strive to produce responsibly, managing our waste to ensure it does not become a burden on others," added Mr. Jan Derck van Karnebeek.
On organizational management, Mr. Jan Derck van Karnebeek stated, "Beyond product and social development, our organizational framework is pivotal. Global teamwork is crucial to ensure everyone moves cohesively towards common goals. Talented personnel are our secret weapon, prompting continuous investment in training and development. I encourage my team to trust in their skills and contributions to the company's objectives, as a strong team forms the bedrock of successful business operations."
Regarding management planning in Thailand, Mr. Jan Derck van Karnebeek observed, "As Thailand recovers from the pandemic, the market shows promising growth. Consumers are increasing their spending and resuming normal lifestyles. We've seen significant developments recently, highlighting the market's strong potential with a growing population and rising incomes, alongside evolving consumer demands. This surge in dairy product demand in Thailand has led us to adopt advanced production techniques, distribution strategies, and product innovations to meet these changing needs. We foresee a bright future for the dairy industry market in Thailand, with continuous growth on the horizon."
Ms. Corine Tap, President Asia of FrieslandCampina, provided an overview of the Asian market: "Despite increasing wealth, malnutrition remains a significant challenge affecting children's growth across Asia. We believe every child deserves to reach their full potential. Our mission in Asia is to extend the benefits of dairy products to as many children as possible."
Addressing current challenges, Ms. Corine Tap stated, "While wealth in Asia is rising, malnutrition still hampers children's growth region-wide. We must tackle these issues urgently by offering nutritious, delicious milk at affordable prices, accessible to all. We have tailored our products to meet the specific nutritional needs of Asian consumers, launching extensive research projects like SEANUTS (Southeast Asian Nutrition Surveys). SEANUTS II has provided critical insights into the nutritional status of children aged 6 months to 12 years in Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, and Vietnam. These insights guide the development of locally tailored nutritional products and foster collaborations with governments and health institutions."
Ms. Corine Tap elaborated on future strategies for managing the Asian and Thai markets: "Our strengths lie in quality and reliability. Our 'Asia Back to Roar' strategy involves defending core markets, investing for growth, ensuring rigorous execution, and leading through sustainability, focusing on better nutrition, improved packaging, and local dairy sourcing."
"However, our primary mission remains to support children and families in Asia through good nutrition from dairy products. The Foremost One Million Smiles campaign, which delivered one million cartons of milk to vulnerable children and families, exemplifies our commitment. This successful campaign, backed by broad cooperation, will continue to expand. We believe Thailand's future hinges on the well-being of its next generation, and we are committed to our core vision and mission. We aim to collaborate with more partners to unlock the full potential of Thai children," concluded Ms. Corine Tap.