Dinkle Group selects 304 Industrial Park for limitless utility support

Mr. Ken Chen, CEO of Dinkle Group, emphasized Thailand's industrial prowess and robust logistics infrastructure, factors that attracted Dinkle Group to invest in setting up Dinkle Industry (Thailand) Co., Ltd. within 304 Industrial Park. The park's capacity for limitless utility support, especially in water and electricity, aligns perfectly with Dinkle Group's manufacturing needs.

Dinkle Group, renowned for its terminal block manufacturing, leads the industry in Asia with high-quality industrial products and solutions. With logistics hubs spanning across China, Taiwan, the United States, and Italy, the company strategically chose Thailand as the location for its subsidiary, Dinkle Industry (Thailand) Co., Ltd., housed within 304 Industrial Park. This manufacturing base specializes in terminal blocks and automation systems tailored to meet customer specifications, with the unique ability to integrate software design with existing machinery. Notable clientele includes Delta, SIEMENS (Germany), Huawei, and GE (General Electric).