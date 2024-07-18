AIS eSports x Dutch Mill are set to launch Thailand’s biggest high school esports competition for the 4-consecutive year

AIS announced its continued commitment to driving the growth of the gaming and esports industry in Thailand. Collaborating with both public and private partners, AIS aims to support and create spaces for gamers and esports athletes to fully hone and showcase their skills. The AIS 5G eSports S Series Thailand Championship 2024 by Dutch Mill, Thailand’s largest high school esports competition, will commence for the fourth consecutive year. Dutch Mill will be the main sponsor, alongside Taro Fish Snack and Garnier Acno Fight Foam.

This year, AIS has expanded its collaboration to include government agencies from 19 provinces nationwide, as well as educational institutions. This expansion aims to provide high school students interested in esports with the opportunity to compete and develop into professional esports athletes. The competition will continue to feature ROV, a popular MOBA game. Registration for the OPEN round is now available until August 13, 2024, leading to the qualifiers and the national championship, where participants will compete for total prizes worth over 200,000 baht.