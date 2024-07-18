AIS eSports x Dutch Mill are set to launch Thailand’s biggest high school esports competition for the 4-consecutive year

AIS announced its continued commitment to driving the growth of the gaming and esports industry in Thailand. Collaborating with both public and private partners, AIS aims to support and create spaces for gamers and esports athletes to fully hone and showcase their skills. The AIS 5G eSports S Series Thailand Championship 2024 by Dutch Mill, Thailand’s largest high school esports competition, will commence for the fourth consecutive year. Dutch Mill will be the main sponsor, alongside Taro Fish Snack and Garnier Acno Fight Foam.
This year, AIS has expanded its collaboration to include government agencies from 19 provinces nationwide, as well as educational institutions. This expansion aims to provide high school students interested in esports with the opportunity to compete and develop into professional esports athletes. The competition will continue to feature ROV, a popular MOBA game. Registration for the OPEN round is now available until August 13, 2024, leading to the qualifiers and the national championship, where participants will compete for total prizes worth over 200,000 baht.
Ms. Rungthip Jarusiripipat, Managing Director, Entertainment and Content Business Partnership at AIS, explained, “The global esports industry is rapidly growing, with a continuous increase in viewers and players, high prize competitions, and support from leading brands, making this market's value increase every year. It is estimated that the global gaming market will be worth more than 1.1 billion dollars in 2024, with over 450 million esports viewers worldwide. With this upward growth trend, AIS recognizes the importance of supporting Thai youth to enter the esports industry by organizing high school-level competitions to train and develop the skills of Thai youth towards becoming professional esports athletes in the future.
The AIS 5G eSports S Series Thailand Championship last year saw participation from over 1,018 teams of high school students from 306 schools nationwide. This year marks the fourth consecutive year of the competition, and we continue to collaborate with our business partner, Dutch Mill, as the main sponsor. Additionally, we have partnered with government agencies from over 19 provinces to expand opportunities for students across the country to participate in this activity.”
Mr. Theerachai Laokosakul, Marketing Director Drink at Dutch Mill Co., Ltd., stated, "As the leading dairy products company in Thailand, Dutch Mill Group operates with a commitment to supporting and promoting youth health so they can achieve their dreams through beneficial products. We are delighted to be part of supporting the dreams of Thai children who love gaming and aspire to become esports athletes. This is another collaboration with AIS eSports to organize high school-level esports competitions to promote the Thai esports industry on an international stage."
Interested schools can register for the competition at the website https://gameon.ais.co.th/esport/tournament or follow additional information on the Facebook page AIS eSports Tournament.