Falcon Insurance welcomes Executives and Top Performer Insurance Agents from The Pacific Insurance Berhad, Malaysia

About Falcon Insurance and Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited

The Falcon Insurance Public Company Limited; established since 2007 and a subsidiary of Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (FFH), Falcon offers a variety of general insurance products to both Commercial and Personal lines. Able to service all non-life insurance needs, Falcon provides products across all classes: Motor, Property, Accident and Health, Engineering, Marine & Logistics Liability, and Miscellaneous lines, such as Political Violence, Public Liability, All Risk, Employee Bond, Professional Indemnity, Drone, Pet Insurance, etc.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (FFH) is one of the largest property and casualty companies in the world with its corporate headquarters in Toronto, Canada. Fairfax is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “FFH”. Fairfax currently has Assets of approximately US$92 billion (approximately THB 3.146 trillion) (approximately THB 3.146 trillion) and Equity approximately US$28 billion (approximately THB947 billion). As a global company, Fairfax has Insurance operations in North America, South America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Australia, and Asia. In Asia, Fairfax operates non-life insurance businesses in Thailand, Singapore, Hong Kong, China, Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam, Sri Lanka, India, and Laos PDR. Through its subsidiaries, Fairfax is engaged in property, casualty, reinsurance, investment management, and insurance claims management.