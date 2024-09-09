LG Thailand joins hands with One Bangkok to launch new office in Thailand, strengthening premium office industry

This strategic move underscores LG’s ‘Life’s Good.’ commitment to staying ahead in a market geared toward the new generation and enhancing workplace quality for LG Thailand personnel to provide innovations for a better life to all Thai customers. The welcome event was led by Lim Hua Tiong (4th left), Chief Executive Officer of One Bangkok, and Sunghan Jung (4th right), President of LG Electronics (Thailand) Co., Ltd., alongside Tattyakorn Benjapattaraset (3rd left), Senior Vice President, Head of Offices at One Bangkok, Sungrok Lee (3rdright), Chief Financial Officer of LG Electronics (Thailand) Co., Ltd., Jeerapa Kongswangwongsa (2nd right), VP Business Solution Indochina - Head of Enterprise & IT, LG Electronics (Thailand) Co., Ltd., and Jeremy Yeo ( 2nd left), Senior Vice President at One Bangkok, who all joined in celebrating this new LG Thailand office recently.



From left to right

1. Phoompat Somviwatchai, Vice President, Offices, One Bangkok

2. Jeremy Yeo, Senior Vice President, Head of District Operation and Facility Management, One Bangkok

3. Tattayakorn Benjapattharaseth, Senior Vice President, Head of Offices, One Bangkok

4. Lim Hua Tiong, Chief Executive Officer, One Bangkok

5. Sunghan Jung, President, LG Electronics (Thailand) Co., Ltd.

6. Sungrok Lee, Chief Financial Officer, LG Electronics (Thailand) Co., Ltd.

7. Jeerapa Kongswangwongsa, VP Business Solution Indochina - Head of Enterprise & IT, LG Electronics (Thailand) Co., Ltd.

8. Metawee Chitladaporn, Head of SAC Business, LG Electronics (Thailand) Co., Ltd.