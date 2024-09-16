OMG Thailand bolsters leadership team

Bangkok, 5 September, 2024 – On the back of its steady growth momentum in Thailand, Omnicom Media Group (OMG) has bolstered its leadership team by promoting OMD Thailand’s Managing Director, Jinnarat Sampuntharat to Chief Operating Officer of OMG Thailand. She will work with the OMG Thailand executive team comprising CEO Rochelle Chhaya and CFO Noppadol Vetvoranich to jointly steer the business in one of the most dynamic markets in APAC.
In line with this, Rerngrith Jindaporn has been tasked with driving the agency’s growth, operational efficiency, client relationships and new business opportunities as General Manager of OMD Thailand. Additionally, to scale its insights and marcomms capabilities, Dr. Pittayaphan Sriweawnetr has been handed a broader responsibility as Head of Insights and Marcomms for OMG Thailand.
As part of OMG Thailand’s commitment to growth and excellence, these strategic changes reflect the network’s dedication in building a leadership team that is both dynamic and forward-thinking. It also cements a solid foundation for OMG Thailand to continue helping clients navigate the evolving media landscape as well as deliver impactful business results and growth opportunities.
OMG Thailand’s strengthened leadership team now comprises of:
“OMG Thailand has witnessed great success over the past few years, with our digital capabilities and client relationships growing from strength to strength. This new leadership bench is highly talented and this structure provides a cornerstone for OMG Thailand to build upon and create future-facing solutions for our clients,” said Rochelle Chhaya, CEO, Omnicom Media Group Thailand.