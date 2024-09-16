OMG Thailand bolsters leadership team

As part of OMG Thailand’s commitment to growth and excellence, these strategic changes reflect the network’s dedication in building a leadership team that is both dynamic and forward-thinking. It also cements a solid foundation for OMG Thailand to continue helping clients navigate the evolving media landscape as well as deliver impactful business results and growth opportunities.



OMG Thailand’s strengthened leadership team now comprises of:

OMG Thailand CEO Rochelle Chhaya

OMG Thailand COO Jinnarat Sampuntharat

OMD Thailand General Manager Rerngrith Jindaporn

PHD Thailand Managing Director Nuvee Pongsathidporn, who will continue to oversee the agency alongside General Manager Chaivut Eiamvuthikorn

OMG Thailand CFO Noppadol Vetvoranich

Head of Trading and Investment Nannapat Chotrattanakarn

Head of Insights and Marcom Dr. Pittayaphan Sriweawnetr (Ph.D.)

Head of People Waridda Burapathana

“OMG Thailand has witnessed great success over the past few years, with our digital capabilities and client relationships growing from strength to strength. This new leadership bench is highly talented and this structure provides a cornerstone for OMG Thailand to build upon and create future-facing solutions for our clients,” said Rochelle Chhaya, CEO, Omnicom Media Group Thailand.