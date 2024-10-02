Distinguished Professor Pai-Chi Li appointed as new AIT President, marking a historic milestone

His appointment, unanimously endorsed by the AIT Board of Trustees in January 2024, represents a significant milestone in the institute’s history, as Professor Li becomes the first Taiwanese to lead the prestigious institution.
Professor Li joins AIT with over 20 years of leadership experience, having previously served as Vice President for Research and Development at National Taiwan University (NTU) from 2019 to 2023, and as Associate Dean of the College of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science from 2015 to 2018. His background includes an impressive academic career in biomedical engineering, as well as pioneering contributions to advanced technologies.
“I am deeply honored to step into this role as President of AIT,” said Professor Li. “I am committed to fostering innovation, advancing academic excellence, and enhancing AIT’s global impact. Together with our talented faculty, staff, and students, we will continue to strengthen AIT’s leadership in education, research, and sustainable development.”
In addition to his administrative roles, Professor Li is a Distinguished Professor at NTU and has been recognized with numerous prestigious awards. These include the AIUM Joseph Holmes Basic Science Pioneer Award, the IEEE UFFC Distinguished Lecturer Award, the IFMBE Otto Schmitt Award, the IFMBE Vladimir K. Zworykin Award, Distinguished Research Award from the Ministry of Science and Technology of Taiwan, the Dr. Wu Dayou Research Award from the National Science Council of Taiwan, and Academic Award and Distinguished Industrial Collaboration Award from the Ministry of Education of Taiwan. Professor Li is a Fellow of IEEE, IAMBE, AIUM, and SPIE. He has also served as Editor-in-Chief of the Journal of Medical and Biological Engineering.
As President of AIT, Professor Li is poised to lead the institute toward new heights of academic and research excellence. Under his leadership, AIT aims to expand global collaborations, promote cutting-edge research, and tackle regional challenges in sustainability, technology, and innovation.
AIT looks forward to this exciting new chapter under Professor Li’s visionary leadership, as the institute continues its mission to drive positive change and make a lasting global impact.
About AIT:
Founded in 1959, the Asian Institute of Technology (AIT) is an international academic institution dedicated to higher education, research, and outreach in engineering, environment, and management studies. AIT aims to promote technological innovation, sustainable development, and regional growth through its programs and initiatives. The institute has earned a global reputation for fostering cross-cultural understanding and advancing knowledge for the betterment of society.