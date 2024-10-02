Distinguished Professor Pai-Chi Li appointed as new AIT President, marking a historic milestone

His appointment, unanimously endorsed by the AIT Board of Trustees in January 2024, represents a significant milestone in the institute’s history, as Professor Li becomes the first Taiwanese to lead the prestigious institution.

Professor Li joins AIT with over 20 years of leadership experience, having previously served as Vice President for Research and Development at National Taiwan University (NTU) from 2019 to 2023, and as Associate Dean of the College of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science from 2015 to 2018. His background includes an impressive academic career in biomedical engineering, as well as pioneering contributions to advanced technologies.

“I am deeply honored to step into this role as President of AIT,” said Professor Li. “I am committed to fostering innovation, advancing academic excellence, and enhancing AIT’s global impact. Together with our talented faculty, staff, and students, we will continue to strengthen AIT’s leadership in education, research, and sustainable development.”