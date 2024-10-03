Intelligence integration: The kick-off of Intelligent Asia Thailand 2025 + Automation Thailand 2025

Intelligent Asia Thailand, Automation Thailand and SPS Stage Bangkok dates confirmed for 2025
Bangkok, 1 October 2024. At a press conference on 1 October 2024 at the Renaissance Hotel in Bangkok, Messe Frankfurt (HK) Ltd Taiwan Branch, Yorkers Trade & Marketing Service Co Ltd and GMTX Co Ltd, the organisers of Intelligent Asia Thailand and Automation Thailand confirmed that the two manufacturing trade fairs will return to the Bangkok International Trade & Exhibition Centre (BITEC) from 6 – 8 March 2025. Alongside, SPS Stage Bangkok, a new dual-format event which combines a seminar programme with product showcases will also debut, marking the internationally recognised SPS brand’s first appearance in ASEAN. Together, these three co-located events will connect key players across Thailand and Southeast Asia’s high-potential automation and electronics industries.
The press conference drew attendance from various government bodies and industry associations supporting the events, including The Federation of Thai Industries (FTI), Thailand Board of Investment (BOI), National Electronics and Computer Technology Center (NECTEC), Thai Microelectronics Center, Thai Automation & Robotics Association (TARA), Thai-German Institute (TGI), Thai IoT Association, Thai Embedded Systems Association (TESA), Thailand Automotive Institute and more. Key stakeholders and industry leaders outlined their objectives shared the latest event updates.
Discussions focused on the growing importance of automation as a driver of regional economic growth, with speakers noting that the ongoing digitisation of Thailand’s manufacturing sector has led to a rise in demand for smarter, more connected devices and equipment. The expansion of the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) and the enhanced ability to integrate Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES) with Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) solutions were identified as key factors driving this transformation.
With Thailand set to implement a carbon tax in 2025, the conference also addressed automation's role in environmental sustainability. Representatives highlighted how automation technologies can support manufacturers in reducing carbon emissions and improving environmental performance, aligning with the events’ focus on smart and sustainable manufacturing.
Building a united platform for the automation and electronics manufacturing sectors
The three events will host an anticipated 300 exhibitors from the domestic and international automation and electronics manufacturing markets, both rapidly growing sectors within the country. Attendees will have the opportunity to explore state-of-the-art manufacturing technologies from leading brands across over 8,000 sqm of exhibition space.
The co-location of these events is designed to foster new cross-sector collaboration opportunities, allowing participants to network with industry leaders throughout the global manufacturing supply chain. This integrated platform will bring together professionals from across the automation, electronics, automotive, energy, warehouse management sectors and more, enabling them to explore new business prospects and strengthen the international competitiveness of ASEAN manufacturing.
Expanding on the exhibition offerings, SPS Stage Bangkok will serve as a combined seminar and product showcase area, connecting Thailand to the latest international solutions, trends, and insights in automation. The event’s dual-component format will allow sponsors and participating companies to showcase automation solutions tailored to a range of industries, while seminar themes will address globally-relevant topics including digitisation, sensor technologies, the IIoT, and sustainable smart manufacturing, with an emphasis on regional applications.
Highlighted 2025 seminar topics include:
● Roadmap for Digitisation – Smart Collection and Utilisation of Data
● Innovations in Sensor Technology
● IIoT and its Role in Automation
● Digital Twins – Challenges and Added Value
● Sustainable Smart Manufacturing
● Carbon Management
● Optimising Business with Data and Cyber System Integration
Intelligent Asia Thailand, Automation Thailand and SPS Stage Bangkok are jointly organised by Messe Frankfurt (HK) Ltd Taiwan Branch, Yorkers Trade & Marketing Service Co Ltd and GMTX Company Ltd. For more details, please contact: [email protected].
