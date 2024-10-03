Intelligence integration: The kick-off of Intelligent Asia Thailand 2025 + Automation Thailand 2025

Building a united platform for the automation and electronics manufacturing sectors

The three events will host an anticipated 300 exhibitors from the domestic and international automation and electronics manufacturing markets, both rapidly growing sectors within the country. Attendees will have the opportunity to explore state-of-the-art manufacturing technologies from leading brands across over 8,000 sqm of exhibition space.

The co-location of these events is designed to foster new cross-sector collaboration opportunities, allowing participants to network with industry leaders throughout the global manufacturing supply chain. This integrated platform will bring together professionals from across the automation, electronics, automotive, energy, warehouse management sectors and more, enabling them to explore new business prospects and strengthen the international competitiveness of ASEAN manufacturing.

Expanding on the exhibition offerings, SPS Stage Bangkok will serve as a combined seminar and product showcase area, connecting Thailand to the latest international solutions, trends, and insights in automation. The event’s dual-component format will allow sponsors and participating companies to showcase automation solutions tailored to a range of industries, while seminar themes will address globally-relevant topics including digitisation, sensor technologies, the IIoT, and sustainable smart manufacturing, with an emphasis on regional applications.

Highlighted 2025 seminar topics include:

● Roadmap for Digitisation – Smart Collection and Utilisation of Data

● Innovations in Sensor Technology

● IIoT and its Role in Automation

● Digital Twins – Challenges and Added Value

● Sustainable Smart Manufacturing

● Carbon Management

● Optimising Business with Data and Cyber System Integration

Intelligent Asia Thailand, Automation Thailand and SPS Stage Bangkok are jointly organised by Messe Frankfurt (HK) Ltd Taiwan Branch, Yorkers Trade & Marketing Service Co Ltd and GMTX Company Ltd. For more details, please contact: [email protected].

