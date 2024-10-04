Devialet unveils first branded store in Thailand

Bangkok, Thailand – 1 October 2024 – Devialet, the pioneering French luxury audio brand, is excited to announce the grand opening of its first branded store in Thailand. Located at the prestigious Central Chidlom, this new flagship store marks a significant milestone in Devialet’s expansion in Asia-Pacific Region and commitment to delivering unparalleled audio experiences to discerning customers in Thailand.
Central Chidlom, renowned for its prime location and rich history as a pioneer in the "One-Stop-Shopping" format, is the perfect venue for Devialet’s latest venture. For over five decades, Central Chidlom has been Thailand’s premier shopping destination, seamlessly blending exclusivity with an unmatched shopping experience. This collaboration redefines the luxury retail landscape in Bangkok, positioning Central Chidlom as “The Store of Bangkok.”
The opening of this store is a landmark moment for Devialet : by establishing a physical presence in one of Bangkok’s most iconic locations, it symbolizes the brand’s ambition in the region. Devialet not only underscores its dedication to the Thai market but also sets the stage for future growth. reinforcing its commitment to create listening experiences where demanding music lovers are.
One of the standout features of the new Devialet store is its exclusive Listening Room. This dedicated space is designed to provide an intimate and immersive audio experience, allowing customers to fully appreciate Devialet products’ sound signature in a bespoke architectural design. The Blue Listening Room showcases the best of Devialet’s technology, offering a unique opportunity to hear music as it was meant to be heard.
Emmanuel Nardin, Co-Founder of Devialet and Chief Design Officer, shared his vision for the store: "When we designed the Central Chidlom store, our goal was to design a space that embodies the essence of Devialet: bringing out the emotions evoked by listening to pure sound. This open and bright space, defined by a distinctive yet minimalist design, is an ode to purity. We've refined the listening room with an intricate play of lights to create an immersive experience where every note and every vibration truly come to life."
In addition to the Listening Room, the store will feature a full range of Devialet products on display, including the iconic Phantom speakers, Dione soundbars, and Gemini II true wireless earbuds. The store will also highlight new products launching at the end of the year, ensuring that customers have access to the latest innovations in audio technology.
To celebrate the grand opening, Devialet will host an exclusive event featuring a “Devialet Talk” session with Martin Ku, Regional Director APAC, the well-known actor and singer “Ice Paris” , the up-and-coming talent DJ Iris Intarakomalyasut. Additionally, Iris Intarakomalyasut will provide entertainment, showcasing the exceptional sound quality of Devialet speakers. This event promises to be an exciting introduction to the brand’s innovative offerings and a unique opportunity for guests to immerse themselves in the world of Devialet.