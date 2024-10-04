Devialet unveils first branded store in Thailand

Bangkok, Thailand – 1 October 2024 – Devialet, the pioneering French luxury audio brand, is excited to announce the grand opening of its first branded store in Thailand. Located at the prestigious Central Chidlom, this new flagship store marks a significant milestone in Devialet’s expansion in Asia-Pacific Region and commitment to delivering unparalleled audio experiences to discerning customers in Thailand.

Central Chidlom, renowned for its prime location and rich history as a pioneer in the "One-Stop-Shopping" format, is the perfect venue for Devialet’s latest venture. For over five decades, Central Chidlom has been Thailand’s premier shopping destination, seamlessly blending exclusivity with an unmatched shopping experience. This collaboration redefines the luxury retail landscape in Bangkok, positioning Central Chidlom as “The Store of Bangkok.”

The opening of this store is a landmark moment for Devialet : by establishing a physical presence in one of Bangkok’s most iconic locations, it symbolizes the brand’s ambition in the region. Devialet not only underscores its dedication to the Thai market but also sets the stage for future growth. reinforcing its commitment to create listening experiences where demanding music lovers are.

One of the standout features of the new Devialet store is its exclusive Listening Room. This dedicated space is designed to provide an intimate and immersive audio experience, allowing customers to fully appreciate Devialet products’ sound signature in a bespoke architectural design. The Blue Listening Room showcases the best of Devialet’s technology, offering a unique opportunity to hear music as it was meant to be heard.