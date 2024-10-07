Ministry of Energy and EGAT affix Energy-saving Label No.5 on new products and joined hands with OBEC to expand Green Learning Room network

The other project is The Energy and Environmental Conservation at Educational Institutions Cooperation Project (Green Learning Classroom Project) between EGAT and OBEC to expand the cooperation network for sharing knowledge on energy and environmental conservation as well as energy efficiency to students, teachers, and educational personnel, moving toward a green learning society. Currently, there are over 1,300 schools nationwide participating in the project.

During the event, EGAT presented trophies to agencies that participated in the project in 2023, such as organizations under the Energy Consultant Project, participants of the Energy-saving Label No.5 House and Building Project, and entrepreneurs that have affixed energy-saving labels on five products (distribution transformers, solar cell panels, street lights, solar cell inverters connected to the grid, and Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) air conditioners).

EGAT has been implementing Demand Side Management with the 3Es strategy, namely E1 – Energy Saving Equipment with 26 label-affixed products, E2 – Energy Saving Building, and E3 – Energy Saving Habit in order to promote electricity users nationwide as well as the public, business, industrial, education, and housing sectors to implement energy efficiency with proper and worthwhile measures, resulting in saving energy of over 38,000 million units, equivalent to reducing carbon dioxide emissions by over 31 million tons.