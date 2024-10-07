Ministry of Energy and EGAT affix Energy-saving Label No.5 on new products and joined hands with OBEC to expand Green Learning Room network

On October 4, 2024, Dr. Prasert Sinsukprasert, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Energy; Mr. Thepparat Theppitak, Governor of the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT); Mr. Phuthon Chanthahong Punyacharathamrong, Assistant Secretary-General, Office of the Basic Education Commission (OBEC); and partner agencies signed the cooperation agreement for the Energy-saving Label No.5 Project as well as held a trophy presentation ceremony for the Energy Consultant Project and Energy-saving Label No.5 Project at EGAT Headquarters, Nonthaburi Province. The collaboration aims to promote energy efficiency and environmental conservation, reduce carbon dioxide emissions, and achieving the country’s goal of clean energy and Carbon Neutrality.
The agreement consisted of two projects, including The 2024 Energy-saving Label No.5 Project between EGAT and entrepreneurs to develop and raise the standard of appliances to be highly efficient and reduce electricity cost, responding to the country’s policy on energy and environmental conservation. Forty entrepreneurs participated in the project to test and affix energy-saving labels on three products, namely drying machines, solid lid chest freezers, and LED solar street lights.
The other project is The Energy and Environmental Conservation at Educational Institutions Cooperation Project (Green Learning Classroom Project) between EGAT and OBEC to expand the cooperation network for sharing knowledge on energy and environmental conservation as well as energy efficiency to students, teachers, and educational personnel, moving toward a green learning society. Currently, there are over 1,300 schools nationwide participating in the project.
During the event, EGAT presented trophies to agencies that participated in the project in 2023, such as organizations under the Energy Consultant Project, participants of the Energy-saving Label No.5 House and Building Project, and entrepreneurs that have affixed energy-saving labels on five products (distribution transformers, solar cell panels, street lights, solar cell inverters connected to the grid, and Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) air conditioners).
EGAT has been implementing Demand Side Management with the 3Es strategy, namely E1 – Energy Saving Equipment with 26 label-affixed products, E2 – Energy Saving Building, and E3 – Energy Saving Habit in order to promote electricity users nationwide as well as the public, business, industrial, education, and housing sectors to implement energy efficiency with proper and worthwhile measures, resulting in saving energy of over 38,000 million units, equivalent to reducing carbon dioxide emissions by over 31 million tons.