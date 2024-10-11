Mister Global 2024: A historic win for the Philippines and a new era of Gentlemen with Essence

Held in Bangkok on October 6th, 2024 by Thailand-based TPN Global Group, the event brought together 33 contestants from around the world, culminating in Corilla’s groundbreaking victory.

A new tradition was also introduced this year, with the presentation of the Blazer of Fame, which was bestowed upon Corilla by Dr. Nalikatibhag Sangsnit, Advisory Chairman of the Mister Global Organization.

Dr. Nalikatibhag, also a Director of The One Enterprise PCL, a leading media and entertainment company in Thailand, noted that the Mister Global Organization has reached new heights in elevating this international platform to welcome “Gentlemen with Essence.” The organization aims to raise the standard of male pageantry by focusing on four key pillars: celebrating the dignity of gentlemen, fostering leadership qualities, supporting social impact projects, and maintaining an elegant and polished physical presence.