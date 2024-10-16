AIS recognized as the sole telecom operator in Thailand to win “The Customer Experience Award” at FutureNet Asia

This accolade highlights AIS's outstanding capabilities in implementing advanced AI and automation through strategic partnerships with global leaders like Huawei. By leveraging innovations and the potential of its Autonomous Network, AIS has enhanced customer care to deliver satisfaction and superior experiences.

Kitti Ngarmchatetanarom, Chief Technology Officer AIS, commented, “Advancing our network to an Autonomous Network is a key mission as we strive to become a fully-fledged Cognitive Tech-Co. We have continuously enhanced our network’s capabilities, developing solutions that meet the needs of customers and industries in the digital era. In particular, our collaboration with global partner Huawei has helped boost our network's efficiency, allowing us to respond quickly to real-time conditions, accommodate customer traffic effectively, and accurately meet all user needs. Through data analysis tools, we gain insights into customer behavior, enabling us to tailor services precisely. This approach has culminated in this prestigious recognition.”