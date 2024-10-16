AIS recognized as the sole telecom operator in Thailand to win “The Customer Experience Award” at FutureNet Asia

This accolade highlights AIS's outstanding capabilities in implementing advanced AI and automation through strategic partnerships with global leaders like Huawei. By leveraging innovations and the potential of its Autonomous Network, AIS has enhanced customer care to deliver satisfaction and superior experiences.
Kitti Ngarmchatetanarom, Chief Technology Officer AIS, commented, “Advancing our network to an Autonomous Network is a key mission as we strive to become a fully-fledged Cognitive Tech-Co. We have continuously enhanced our network’s capabilities, developing solutions that meet the needs of customers and industries in the digital era. In particular, our collaboration with global partner Huawei has helped boost our network's efficiency, allowing us to respond quickly to real-time conditions, accommodate customer traffic effectively, and accurately meet all user needs. Through data analysis tools, we gain insights into customer behavior, enabling us to tailor services precisely. This approach has culminated in this prestigious recognition.”
The FutureNet Asia Awards 2024, hosted by FutureNet World, is an international event focused on digital-era network technologies and automation. It emphasizes the role of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) in elevating telecom networks. The "The Customer Experience Award" recognizes organizations that effectively apply AI in their operations, paving the way toward a fully realized Autonomous Network in the future.
“We are deeply grateful to FutureNet Asia for this esteemed award. This recognition not only affirms our innovation and technological strengths but also underscores the commitment of every AIS team member, including our engineering departments, to understanding our customers' needs. It drives us to continuously enhance our network quality, ensuring a superior user experience for all Thais through cutting-edge technology and exceptional service,” Kitti concluded.