EGAT attends Enlit Asia Conference & Exhibition 2024, Southeast Asia’s grand energy expo

Mr. Thepparat Theppitak, Governor of Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT), together with EGAT executives and representatives, participated in an international academic conference and exhibition, “Enlit Asia Conference & Exhibition 2024,” at Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (MITEC), Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Sponsored by Ministry of Energy Transition and Water Transformation (PETRA), Ministry of Science Technology and Innovation (MOSTI), Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB), and leading Malaysian organizations, the event was held during October 8 – 10, 2024.

The Enlit Asia Conference & Exhibition 2024, an important energy expo in Southeast Asia, focused on all dimensions of the power industry, including generation, transmission, distribution, renewable and new energy, and innovations in energy efficiency management. It served as a key platform for knowledge and experience sharing between governmental organizations, the private sector, and investors to foster collaborative development, leading to an electrical energy transition in the ASEAN region. EGAT representatives attended the opening ceremony, academic seminar, and discussion panels with high-ranking executives of Malaysian public and private organizations and leading energy companies for opinion sharing and networking on sustainable energy development.