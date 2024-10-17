EGAT attends Enlit Asia Conference & Exhibition 2024, Southeast Asia’s grand energy expo

Mr. Thepparat Theppitak, Governor of Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT), together with EGAT executives and representatives, participated in an international academic conference and exhibition, “Enlit Asia Conference & Exhibition 2024,” at Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (MITEC), Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Sponsored by Ministry of Energy Transition and Water Transformation (PETRA), Ministry of Science Technology and Innovation (MOSTI), Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB), and leading Malaysian organizations, the event was held during October 8 – 10, 2024.
The Enlit Asia Conference & Exhibition 2024, an important energy expo in Southeast Asia, focused on all dimensions of the power industry, including generation, transmission, distribution, renewable and new energy, and innovations in energy efficiency management. It served as a key platform for knowledge and experience sharing between governmental organizations, the private sector, and investors to foster collaborative development, leading to an electrical energy transition in the ASEAN region. EGAT representatives attended the opening ceremony, academic seminar, and discussion panels with high-ranking executives of Malaysian public and private organizations and leading energy companies for opinion sharing and networking on sustainable energy development.
EGAT representatives also participated as speakers in seminars on topics regarding driving clean energy transition, balancing power system security with Carbon Neutrality, increasing clean energy efficiency through floating solar power plants, operating pumped-storage hydropower plants, developing hydrogen fuel, supporting electric vehicle ecosystem, and creating energy storage system. The event was a good opportunity to highlight EGAT’s potential and determination to push ahead with its mission of ensuring the country’s energy security with advanced innovation and technology, coupled with sustainable social and environmental care.
On November 11 – 13, 2025, Thailand will host the Enlit Asia Conference & Exhibition 2025, of which EGAT will be a sponsor to empower the country’s electricity development and regional collaboration toward a secure and sustainable future.