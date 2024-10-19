Count down to the One Bangkok celebration with world-class spectacular shows

A Mesmerising Spectacle: Auditoire’s Exclusive Performance for One Bangkok

Prepare to be captivated with a fascinating performance conceived by Auditoire, one of the producers behind the spectacular Paris 2024 Olympic Games opening ceremony. Immerse yourself in cutting-edge technology and dazzling light displays as One Bangkok's iconic architecture comes alive with a stunning two-stage setup offering a 360-degree visual experience. The show will showcase world-renowned international artists, including Calum Scott, the renowned British singer with a powerful voice, who rose to international fame after his breakthrough performance on Britain's Got Talent in 2015. His hit songs 'You Are The Reason' and 'Dancing On My Own' have captivated global audiences. Joining him is American singer and actress Loren Allred, famed for her platinum-selling track 'Never Enough' from the film The Greatest Showman. Adding to the stellar line-up is Thailand’s very own superstar, PP Krit Amnuaydechkorn, a talented actor and artist making significant waves in the Thai entertainment industry. Known for his unique style in both fashion and performance, PP will be appearing and performing live on stage.



Star-Studded Spectacle: Red Carpet Glamour

Mark your calendars for a dazzling display of star power as One Bangkok rolls out the red carpet. Get ready to welcome a constellation of Thailand's brightest stars, including Bright-Vachirawit, Sunnee Yang, PP-Krit, Anne-Thongprasom, Aff-Taksaorn, Nonkul-Chanon, Dew-Jirawat, Zee-Pruk, NuNew-Chawarin, Blue-Pongtiwat, James-Jirayu, JJ-Kritsanapoom, Thanaerng-Kanyawee along with Toon-Artiwara, Foei- Patara, Nicky-Nachat, Leesaw-Teeratep, and more.



One Bangkok The Voice of Celebration: Join us for a full day of live performances and activities across One Bangkok on 25 October.

● One Bangkok Park: Join live performances from Palmy, the Thai-Belgian artist who captivates audiences with her signature sound, and Slot Machine, one of Thailand's iconic rock bands, known for their hit track 'Chan Chao' (Goodbye), starting at 9:30 PM.

● Parade at One Bangkok: Enjoy all-day fun activities, an electrifying DJ line-up, and an exclusive concert by 4EVE & Oat Pramote at 5 PM.

● The Storeys at One Bangkok: Keep the party going with exclusive after-parties featuring MILLI, the award-winning artist who took home Hip-Hop Song of the Year at the 2020 RAP IS NOW Awards, who will bring in the energy alongside Jaokhun & Jaonaay staring from 10 PM.

The merriment continues with exclusive after parties with Paradox & Kerry at One Bangkok Tower 4. Enjoy live performances by renowned Thai and international bands and DJs, including KIKI Band, DJ Pam Anatr, and DJ Brent Burns, at The Wireless House One Bangkok.



The Celebration Never Ends: Rhythms of Bangkok

Unleash the Rhythms, Celebrate the City. On every weekend, get ready for heart-pumping excitement with electrifying concerts featuring the hottest names in Thai music. Experience the rhythm of Bangkok with a line-up of top 25 Thai artists taking the stage every Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 26 October to November 10.

● Week of 26 – 27 October: Ally, Yourmood, NuNew, Atlas, Tilly Birds, and Landokmai

● Week of 1 – 3 November: P.O.P, Christina Aguilar, Friday X Triumph Kingdom, Nuvo, Jay Jetrin, Yokee Playboy, Dice, Tytan, and B.Friend

● Week of 8 – 10 November: Violette Wautier, 4EVE, Nanon, Whal & Dolph, Daou, Mean, Perses, Moving and Cut, and LYKN



Discover a World of Shopping: Must-Visit Stores & Global Brands Await

● Exclusive concept stores, only at One Bangkok: King Power City Boutique, Jim Thompson, Muji, Skechers, Norse x Bit.Studio, Club21, HarborLand, Chang Canvas, One Ultra Screens, Techhouse by .Life, Sarapad Thai, Big C Bangkok Marche, etc.

● Making their Thai debut: Mitsukoshi Depachika, Wolfgang’s Steakhouse, Pura Brasa, Ant Cave, COVA, Aware Coffee, Hattendo, Tempura Tendon Hannosuke Tokyo, Pot Master, along with unique establishments never before seen in a shopping centre, such as Kopi Hia Tai Kee, Hoteki, TEMPERED, Fillets, VEGGIE FIRST CAFÉ, Krua Apsorn, and KIN ROLL, etc.

● The largest flagship stores in Thailand: Swatch, Muji, Nitori, Ari Football / Ari Running, New Era, Urban Revivo etc.



Onederlust Christmas and The New Year Countdown at One Bangkok

Beginning on 22 November 2024, One Bangkok will host a spectacular celebration of festive magic and discovery, bringing holiday spirits to life with enchanting experiences and joyful festivities. Marvel at the enormous Christmas tree adorned with stunning decorations, photo and check-in spots, festive family activities, special shows and exclusive promotions to enjoy. Then, gear up for the One Bangkok Countdown to 2025, promising the most thrilling New Year’s Eve celebration Bangkok has ever witnessed, complete with pulsating music and an electrifying atmosphere for an unforgettable start to the new year.



Discover the Ultimate Shopping and Membership Experience at One Bangkok

Indulge in a retail paradise with the "Shop to the Beats of Bangkok" campaign. Experience the grand opening extravaganza at Parade and The Storeys and discover the ultimate shopping, dining, and membership experiences of One Bangkok Retail. Get ready for thrilling launch promotions, special offers, and the chance to win an array of extraordinary prizes, including a luxurious Mercedes-Benz, and more, with a total value exceeding 30 million baht! Plus, enjoy exclusive credit card promotions, cashback rewards, and privileges to elevate your shopping experience to the next level.

Discover the Rhythm of Rewards: Unlock a world of privilege with One Bangkok Membership Programme and experience elevated shopping and lifestyle benefits by becoming a One Bangkok member with three tiers of membership - Insider, Influencer to Ambassador. Enjoy tailored perks designed to enhance everyone’s visit. Download the One Bangkok Retail Mobile Application for seamless access to exclusive privileges, including VIP lounge access, exclusive parking, personalized offers, and dedicated concierge services. Discover a world of rewards and unparalleled convenience at One Bangkok.

A Premier Destination for Global Tourists: One Bangkok is not just a retail hub—it’s a world-class destination for tourists looking for a seamless blend of shopping, entertainment, art and cultural experiences. Visitors can explore a variety of international brands, uncover unique local treasures, and enjoy unforgettable dining, all while experiencing the renowned warmth of Thai hospitality. With specially curated programs and an exclusive tourist privilege package, One Bangkok provides an immersive and rewarding experience for travelers from around the globe.



Celebrate the Grand Opening with incredible promotions and events from leading brands!

Experience the excitement at SARAPAD THAI with Thai Art Top Community and Thai Street Dance events, plus a chance to win amazing prizes. Visit KING POWER CITY BOUTIQUE for a complimentary 1,000 THB discount coupon and an exclusive bag with souvenirs. Enjoy free movie screenings, 4 times daily, from 25 – 27 October 2024 at ONE ULTRA SCREENS. Receive a free limited-edition MUJI One Bangkok bag at MUJI and try your luck at a chance to win a round-trip ticket from Bangkok to Tokyo. Sign up for membership at a special price at Jetts Black 24 Hour and receive free gifts from Under Armour. Enjoy a 10% discount and receive a free Jim Thompson Mammoth Elephant Silk Doll (valued at 1,200 THB) with your purchase at JIM THOMPSON. Plus, discover many more special offers and exciting activities from other participating stores!

More than a destination, One Bangkok is a statement. It’s a testament to Thailand’s vibrant spirit and unwavering commitment to creating unforgettable experiences. Join us on 25 October 2024 as we make history and set the stage for a future where the world beats as one.