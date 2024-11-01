20th Mae Moh Festival to welcome tourists with blooming Mexican sunflowers and famous artists on Nov 8-10

Miss Yureephan Sanjaiya, Director of TAT Lampang Office, said that November is the beginning of the high season for tourism in the North. The Mae Moh Festival is a not-to-be-missed highlight when visiting Lampang Province. This charming ancient city also attracts tourists with its exquisite Lanna arts and culture. Moreover, TAT has promoted the policy of “Attractive Cities” to draw tourists from main cities such as Chiang Mai Province to visit Lampang and Lamphun Provinces to enhance the tourism recovery of Lampang Province.

Mr. Kasem Mongkolkiattichai, EGAT Director of Mae Moh Mine Planning and Management Division, said that the 20th Mae Moh Festival will boost the economy, create jobs, and generate income and cash flow for the communities, enabling long-term self-reliance for the locals. These benefits align with the theme “Mission to Sustainability” and EGAT’s mission to ensure power security at a reasonable price, coupled with taking care of the environment, society, and communities for sustainable growth.

At the event, tourists will experience a joyful atmosphere with a cool breeze, the beauty of nature, and pure air. They can also take check-in photos at popular spots like the Mexican sunflower field which will start to bloom by the first week of November, winter flower fields, the Sky Walk, and the 360°-view tower.

Moreover, there will be a lot of fun and entertaining activities such as slider race, mountain cart race, secret code solving game, stargazing, bird-watching, Mae Moh Cross Country Run, Mae Moh Craft, OTOP products, local market, and coffee and food trucks. During the night, don’t miss mini-concerts from famous artists for three days.

For camping lovers, the campground will be open at Chalermprakiet Garden from November 11, 2024 – January 11, 2025, with a total capacity of 60 tents, to be registered online without fee. For more information, please visit https://www.facebook.com/maemohfestival or call 0 5425 4054.

Come to experience the joyful atmosphere of the 20th Mae Moh Festival, reflecting the dedication of EGAT to bring about happiness to the community and society; while developing energy innovations and technologies, the environment, and the economy to transform Mae Moh District into an eco-livable city to achieve a low-carbon economy and move forward steadily and sustainably.