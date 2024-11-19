The grand return of “Pattaya International Jazz Festival 2024”, featuring global artist Ronan Keating

Mr. Wittaya Khunpluem, President of the Chonburi Provincial Administrative Organization, stated that this year, Chonburi is co-hosting the "Pattaya International Jazz Festival 2024" to position it as a world-class jazz festival showcasing the best performances by jazz artists. The event will be free of charge, offering attendees an exceptionally close and unique experience with top-notch performances. Additionally, the festival aims to stimulate income generation for local communities, businesses, and the tourism industry in Pattaya, Chonburi, and throughout Thailand.

The event will also showcase global jazz talent, including Tabitha King, known for jazz, soul, R&B, funk, and blues, who has collaborated with world-renowned artists like Usher and Freebo. Tabitha King will perform alongside Infinity, Thailand's first fusion jazz band. Legendary Thai jazz artists Koh Mr. Saxman & Band will join forces with Pom Autobahn and Ford Sobchai, while prominent singer Burin Boonvisut and acclaimed vocalist Gam Wichayanee will perform with Pure The Voice. Additionally, internationally recognized Rasmee Isan Soul, a celebrated female artist and winner of the Kom Chad Luek Awards for Best Female Artist and Best Album, and emerging Thai jazz bands like ASIA7, collaborating with top saxophonist Pae Sax, and H3F will add vibrant musical colors to Pattaya Beach. Local vendors and food stalls will provide culinary delights from Pattaya and surrounding areas.

With its robust tourism potential, Pattaya City and Chonburi have developed transportation, utilities, and infrastructure to support the city’s growth in economy, investment, and tourism industries. This development aligns with the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) strategy and Pattaya City's development plan under the "Better Pattaya" policy, aimed to become a "WORLD CLASS EVENT HUB."

Mr. Chaiwat Tamthai, Director Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Pattaya Office, stated that TAT has plans to drive Thailand’s tourism year forward by positioning Pattaya City and Chonburi Province as a "World-Class Event Hub." This initiative emphasizes creating high-quality, meaningful travel experiences under the theme "Amazing 5F and More," showcasing Thailand's soft power in five key areas: Food, Film, Fashion, Fight, and Festival. The “Pattaya International Jazz Festival 2024” serves as a powerful platform to promote the soft power of Pattaya City, Chonburi Province, and Thailand as a whole. This event enhances Thailand’s tourism image, positioning it as a premier destination. It is also a strategic initiative to drive national economic growth through tourism effectively.

Don’t miss the Pattaya International Jazz Festival 2024 on December 6 - 7, 2024, from 5:00 PM to midnight at Central Pattaya Beach, Chonburi. Free admission for all attendees!



