AIA Thailand organises AIA One Billion Trail 2024, reinforcing the commitment to Healthier, Longer, Better Lives across Asia-Pacific

Stuart A. Spencer, AIA Group Chief Marketing Officer, expressed, “The annual AIA One Billion Trail is an important part of our AIA One Billion mission, ambition to help one billion people live healthier, longer, and better lives by 2030. I am especially proud of that AIA is supporting the Thai Red Cross Language Literacy Project for the third year. This initiative plays a vital role in enhancing language skills among schoolchildren in remote areas – an investment in their future, and in ours. We look forward to making the event bigger and more impactful in 2025, with more participants, raising more money and inspiring more people to live Healthier, Longer, Better Lives.”

Results of the AIA One Billion Trail 2024 walking-running competition for each distance are as follows:

• AOB100 for the distance of 100 kilometres:

Men’s Team: Team SuperrunnerX, 22:55:10 hours

Mixed Team: Team SuperrunnerZ, 28:54:42 hours

• AOB50 for the distance of 50 kilometres:

Men’s Team: Team Toyota Leasing, 12:09:19 hours

Mixed Team: Team TOPO ATHLETIC THAILAND, 10:31:01 hours

• AOB25 for the distance of 25 kilometres:

Men’s Team: Team ZAKAI X SUUNTO, 2:38:00 hours

Women’s Team: Team BB Power ranger, 8:25:16 hours

Mixed Team: Team Kong Trae, 3:50:31 hours

• AOB10 for the distance of 10 kilometres:

Men’s Team: Team Runningman Gachad Rbc10, 1:20:09 hours

Women’s Team: Team Ob Ob, 2:05:04 hours

Mixed Team: Team MDP Som Tab Tai Yai Wing Saeng, 1:49:35 hours

Alisa Simaroj, AIA Thailand’s Chief Agency Officer, expressed her gratitude, stating, “A special thanks to the people in Chiang Mai for warmly welcoming trail runners from across Asia once again this year. This marks the third year of the AIA One Billion Trail which continues to receive an impressive response with over 1,200 participants joining the trail. My appreciation also goes to every runner and supporter who contributed to advancing literacy for children in remote areas by supporting Thai language learning through the Thai Red Cross Society. This year, we have already raised over 2.5 million baht in donations.”

“On behalf of AIA Thailand, we hope that AIA One Billion Trail marks the beginning of positive changes in health habits of Thai people, inspiring them to embrace healthier lifestyles that enable to live with health and well-being, in line with AIA’s promise of Healthier, Longer, Better Lives.”