AIA Thailand organises AIA One Billion Trail 2024, reinforcing the commitment to Healthier, Longer, Better Lives across Asia-Pacific

The event was held along the beautiful natural route from Doi Inthanon to Doi Suthep in Chiang Mai, with race categories of 100, 50, 25, and 10 kilometres, during 22-24 November 2024. This year’s race saw the participation of 300 teams, who not only joined the trail run but also collectively raised funds for the Thai Red Cross Society, contributing to the Thai language literacy project with already over 10 million baht raised over the past three years. This event embodies the mission of AIA One Billion, AIA’s commitment to supporting healthier lives throughout the Asia Pacific region.
The award ceremony was honoured by the presence of Chiang Mai Governor Nirat Phongsittithaworn, who awarded the Royal Trophy, graciously presented by Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn, to the winning 100-kilometre team that was 4Kings with the finishing time of 18:54:10 hours. The representation from the Thai Red Cross Society, led by Krisada Boonrat, Director of the Thai Red Cross Chapter Administration Office and Wittaya Chanchalong, Associate Director of the Thai Red Cross Chapter Administration Office also attended the event. Senior executives from AIA Group included Stuart A. Spencer, AIA Group Chief Marketing Officer, Tan Hak-Leh, AIA Regional Chief Executive, and Nikhil Advani, CEO of AIA Thailand, alongside Alisa Simaroj, AIA Thailand’s Chief Agency Officer, all of whom opened the event and awarded the winning teams, as well as participated in the trail run. The award ceremony was held at the Chiang Mai International Exhibition and Convention Center.
Stuart A. Spencer, AIA Group Chief Marketing Officer, expressed, “The annual AIA One Billion Trail is an important part of our AIA One Billion mission, ambition to help one billion people live healthier, longer, and better lives by 2030. I am especially proud of that AIA is supporting the Thai Red Cross Language Literacy Project for the third year. This initiative plays a vital role in enhancing language skills among schoolchildren in remote areas – an investment in their future, and in ours. We look forward to making the event bigger and more impactful in 2025, with more participants, raising more money and inspiring more people to live Healthier, Longer, Better Lives.”
Results of the AIA One Billion Trail 2024 walking-running competition for each distance are as follows:
• AOB100 for the distance of 100 kilometres:
Men’s Team: Team SuperrunnerX, 22:55:10 hours
Mixed Team: Team SuperrunnerZ, 28:54:42 hours
• AOB50 for the distance of 50 kilometres:
Men’s Team: Team Toyota Leasing, 12:09:19 hours
Mixed Team: Team TOPO ATHLETIC THAILAND, 10:31:01 hours
• AOB25 for the distance of 25 kilometres:
Men’s Team: Team ZAKAI X SUUNTO, 2:38:00 hours
Women’s Team: Team BB Power ranger, 8:25:16 hours
Mixed Team: Team Kong Trae, 3:50:31 hours
• AOB10 for the distance of 10 kilometres:
Men’s Team: Team Runningman Gachad Rbc10, 1:20:09 hours
Women’s Team: Team Ob Ob, 2:05:04 hours
Mixed Team: Team MDP Som Tab Tai Yai Wing Saeng, 1:49:35 hours
Alisa Simaroj, AIA Thailand’s Chief Agency Officer, expressed her gratitude, stating, “A special thanks to the people in Chiang Mai for warmly welcoming trail runners from across Asia once again this year. This marks the third year of the AIA One Billion Trail which continues to receive an impressive response with over 1,200 participants joining the trail. My appreciation also goes to every runner and supporter who contributed to advancing literacy for children in remote areas by supporting Thai language learning through the Thai Red Cross Society. This year, we have already raised over 2.5 million baht in donations.”
“On behalf of AIA Thailand, we hope that AIA One Billion Trail marks the beginning of positive changes in health habits of Thai people, inspiring them to embrace healthier lifestyles that enable to live with health and well-being, in line with AIA’s promise of Healthier, Longer, Better Lives.”