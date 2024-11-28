SKY Group achieves new high record with nine-month revenue surpassing 4.73 billion baht

Mr. Sithidej, stated that as of the end of Q3/2024, the company secured new contracts and maintained a project backlog of approximately 23 billion baht, set to be realized over the next 6-7 years. This backlog forms a solid foundation for sustainable long-term growth. In addition, SKY Group continues to seek investment opportunities in high-potential businesses that leverage technology, aiming to expand its client base across public and private sectors. These strategic moves are expected to bolster the company’s long-term strength and stability. As a result, SKY Group remains confident in achieving stable growth for the full year.





About SKY ICT Public Company Limited (SKY)

SKY is a leading technology service provider in Thailand, specializing in aviation technology, intelligent security, and digital platforms. The company is committed to delivering innovative solutions that enhance the aviation industry, improve quality of life, and provide superior travel experiences for passengers through integrated systems, applications, security, and airport facilitation services.