FUJIFILM partners with Sima Corporate to initiate breast cancer screening in remote areas at Prasat Hospital, Surin Province, with \'INNOMUSE,\' women\'s comprehensive health screening solution

FUJIFILM initiated its breast cancer screening program at Prasat Hospital in Surin Province, in collaboration with Tomograph Co., Ltd., under Sima Corporate. The 265-bed general hospital serves remote areas and has transformed into a Smart Hospital by integrating modern technology throughout its operations - from paperless transactions to smartphone-based data connectivity - aligning with its vision of being a hospital of happiness and service excellence. Dr. Choohong Mahantussanapong, Director of Prasat Hospital, shared recent screening statistics: "Out of 226 women screened, 22 were diagnosed with breast cancer - a 10% detection rate - with 9 cases already achieving complete recovery. These findings underscore the critical importance of regular screening, as early detection significantly improves recovery chances. Through private sector partnerships, our hospital now offers dedicated mammogram and breast ultrasound screening services with cutting-edge technology, making quality healthcare more accessible and efficient. We encourage all at-risk individuals to undergo breast cancer screening at the hospital for early prevention."

Mr. Bhumsitt Maniphongnath, Human Resources Director at Tomograph Co., Ltd., under Sima Corporate, stated, “This partnership between Fujifilm and Sima Corporate aims to raise awareness among Thai women about the importance of breast cancer screening and to encourage screenings in remote areas. By bringing Japan's advanced medical technology to these communities, we can offer the best effective mammogram screenings that detect early-stage, asymptomatic abnormalities. The ‘AMULET Innovality’ digital mammogram, equipped with Comfort Comp function, minimizes discomfort during screening. Additionally, its Hexagonal Close Pattern (HCP) imaging technology delivers ultra-clear images, capable of detecting microscopic lesions down to the nanometer scale. This innovative approach aligns with Sima Corporate's vision of providing comprehensive healthcare nationwide. Moreover, we prioritize close collaboration with technology developers and hospitals to deliver cost-effective, efficient solutions tailored to each hospital's needs, reducing healthcare disparities and fostering a society where every life is cared for.”

Traditional breast cancer screening methods often present challenges for women, particularly in remote areas – from the discomfort of examinations to the need for multiple hospital visits for different tests. Fujifilm addresses these barriers through its comprehensive women's health solution 'INNOMUSE'. This innovative approach combines two essential screening technologies in one location: the AMULET Innovality digital mammogram system with its Comfort Comp function designed to minimize patient discomfort during examination, and the Arietta 65 ultrasound that can effectively detect abnormalities even in dense breast tissue. By bringing this comprehensive screening solution to hospitals in remote areas like Prasat Hospital, FUJIFILM makes quality breast cancer detection more accessible and comfortable for local communities. Beyond breast cancer screening, 'INNOMUSE' provides essential women's health services, including gynecological examinations, bone density testing, and maternal health care. FUJIFILM is promoting this comprehensive approach to ensure women of all ages - particularly those in remote areas - can access quality medical services and reduce the need for multiple hospital visits. It is Fujifilm’s commitment to reduce healthcare barriers for women in rural Thailand.

Mr. So Maruo, Managing Director of FUJIFILM (Thailand) Ltd., stated, “Early detection of breast cancer through digital mammogram and ultrasound technology is crucial to enabling patients to seek timely treatment and enjoy a fulfilling life. As we celebrate Fujifilm’s 90th anniversary, we remain committed to enhancing healthcare for Thai society through advanced medical innovations. By closely collaborating with the public health sector, we strive to develop practical solutions that reach all people. In line with Fujifilm’s new group purpose of ‘Giving our world more smiles,’ we aim to foster these smiles by expanding access to quality healthcare, laying a solid foundation for a healthier future in Thailand and beyond.”

Dr. Chanakan Suwanit, MD., Radiologist, Prasat Hospital, concluded, “Combining mammogram and ultrasound screening represents the current gold standard in breast cancer detection, surpassing other available methods such as self-examination and clinical checks. This dual approach excels at identifying both small abnormalities that cannot be detected by touch and microcalcifications that could potentially develop into cancer. While complete prevention of breast cancer remains impossible, regular screening through this comprehensive method enables early detection, leading to timely treatment and significantly lower mortality rates.”

In Thailand, while mammography and ultrasound are both recognized as essential screening tools, access to this combined screening approach remains limited, especially in rural areas. FUJIFILM’s INNOMUSE addresses this gap by providing both technologies in a single, efficient solution, making comprehensive breast cancer screening more accessible and convenient for women in Thailand and around the world.