How to book a tailoring session in Bangkok during your vacation

Step 2: Get Measured

Once your appointment is scheduled, the tailoring process begins with a comprehensive measurement session conducted by experienced tailors. This step is crucial to achieving the perfect fit for your custom suit.

Measurement Process

Tailors will take detailed body measurements, focusing on essential areas like shoulders, chest, waist, and inseam. They’ll also note specific adjustments based on your posture and body type to ensure a tailored fit that feels comfortable and looks sharp.

Fit Assurance with a Sample Suit

During the measurement session, you’ll have the opportunity to try on a sample suit. This helps you and the tailor assess the fit, allowing for precise adjustments before the final suit is crafted. Adjustments such as sleeve length, jacket fit, and trouser width are fine-tuned based on your preferences.

Suit Consultation

In addition to measurements, the tailor will guide you through fabric options, suit styles, and design elements. You can choose details like:

Fabric Type: From classic wool to lightweight linens.

Suit Style: Single-breasted, double-breasted, or modern cuts.

Customization Options: Lapel styles, button choices, and lining fabrics.



Step 3: Wait for Your Suit Delivery

After your measurement and consultation session, your custom suit enters the tailoring process. Your custom suit will be ready and delivered directly to your hotel the next day. Tailors prioritize a fast turnaround while maintaining high-quality workmanship, making it ideal for travelers on a tight schedule.

Final Fit Check (If Needed)

Upon delivery, you can try on your suit to ensure it meets your expectations. If any adjustments are required, tailors can quickly make necessary changes to guarantee a perfect fit before your departure.



Conclusion

Booking a tailoring session in Bangkok can be time-consuming with some tailors, as their process may require multiple fittings and in-store visits to finalize adjustments. This can be inconvenient for travelers with limited time who want a custom-made suit without repeated appointments.

For a faster, more efficient experience, Michael Tailors provides a tailored service designed for visitors. With precise measurements, a fit assurance process using a sample suit, and next-day delivery, you can receive a high-quality, custom-made suit while making the most of your vacation. Book your tailoring session today through a quick phone call or WhatsApp message for a smooth, professional, and time-saving experience.

+66827318786 (Michael)

+66850221908 (Louis)

Michael 24/7 (WhatsApp)