Mitr Phol collaborates with cane growers to harvest green sugarcane to boost incomes and foster a better environment

In addition to over a decade of efforts in transferring modern agricultural knowledge through its “Mitr Phol ModernFarm” practice, Mitr Phol Group has pioneered the continuous purchasing of sugarcane leaves from cane growers. To date, the company has purchased more than 1.7 million tons of sugarcane leaves, generating over 2.5 billion baht in income for cane growers. This initiative not only provides cane growers with additional revenue from selling sugarcane leaves, but also raises environmental awareness and contributes to a greener future. The leaves are used as biomass fuel to generate renewable energy, helping to reduce reliance on fossil fuels. Additionally, some of the sugarcane leaves are used as organic mulch to enhance soil quality and fertility. For the 2024/2025 milling season, Mitr Phol Group has set a target to purchase 700,000 tons of sugarcane leaves at a price of 900 baht per ton.

Agricultural burning is one of the reasons to air pollution, and as a company is embedded in Thailand's agricultural sector, Mitr Phol has long prioritized addressing this issue through modern farming practices. The company has collaborated with various stakeholders, including government agencies, private sector partners, community leaders, and sugarcane growers, to tackle this challenge. For example, Mitr Phol has partnered with Kalasin University and the province of Kalasin to conduct research on ways to encourage cane growers to adopt sustainable, non-burning technologies for sugarcane cultivation, improving the quality and yield of sugarcane. Furthermore, Mitr Phol has joined forces with local authorities and community leaders in Suphan Buri to implement a comprehensive fire prevention strategy, monitoring and addressing the issue of sugarcane field fires with greater effectiveness and coordination.



“Let’s Green the Sugarcane” – A Communication Idea for Sustainable Beginnings

To raise awareness and highlight the benefits of green sugarcane harvesting, Mitr Phol Group has launched the “Let’s Green the Sugarcane” campaign. Designed to engage cane growers and the wider community throughout the 2024/2025 milling season, the campaign communicates good will and encourages cane growers to begin the milling season with sustainability.

The green sugarcane harvesting initiative, which includes the purchasing of sugarcane leaves, is a vital component of Mitr Phol Group’s sustainability strategy, “Mitr Phol Triple Grows: Grow for Generation, Grow for Green, Grow Together.” This strategy is designed to foster sustainability across three pillars: economic, social, and environmental, to create long-term value for society while promoting a sustainable future for all.

#MitrPholGroupSupportsGreenSugarcaneHarvesting