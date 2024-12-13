MR. D.I.Y. unveils a new flagship store in Seacon Square, Bangkok

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 13, 2024

Bangkok – 12 December 2024 – A transformative retail experience has arrived in Bangkok as MR. D.I.Y. Thailand, a leading home improvement and lifestyle retailer, has unveiled its new flagship store at Seacon Square Srinagarindra under the theme ‘Feel the Difference’. The store highlights the company’s growth and shows its commitment to delivering an enhanced customer experience.

Spanning 1,280 square meters, this new concept store offers a modern shopping experience for Thai families with urban-inspired interiors, self-checkout counters, and a vibrant weekend activity zone that brings community spirit to life through approximately 15,000 SKUs across 6 main product categories at Always Low Prices.

MR. D.I.Y. unveils a new flagship store in Seacon Square, Bangkok

“This flagship store represents more than just growth – it reflects our commitment to creating better and improved retail experiences for our customers,” said Mr. Andy Chin, Chief Executive Officer of MR. D.I.Y. Holding (Thailand) Public Company Limited. “Every detail of this flagship store embodies our dedication to innovation, value, and customer satisfaction.”

MR. D.I.Y. unveils a new flagship store in Seacon Square, Bangkok

Over the past eight years, MR. D.I.Y. Thailand has grown its footprint to 900 stores nationwide and is consistently evolving its store concepts and product offerings. The decision to launch this flagship store at Seacon Square, one of the company’s top-performing locations since opening in year 2016, highlights its dedication to enhancing and uplifting the shopping experience. “Our focus is on delivering a shopping journey that entertains and inspires our customers while offering them daily essentials at Always Low Prices” Mr. Chin added.

MR. D.I.Y. unveils a new flagship store in Seacon Square, Bangkok

In addition to offering an expanded merchandise range, the store features an activity hub spanning 150 square meters to engage customers with hands-on DIY workshops, seasonal events, and creative crafting sessions throughout 2025, transforming shopping into a lifestyle experience.

Looking ahead, MR. D.I.Y. Thailand is preparing to roll out similar flagship stores in A-class malls nationwide, blending accessibility with affordability while tailoring experiences for diverse customer needs. “Our goal is to introduce the new MR.DIY flagship concept into more A-class malls across Thailand” revealed Mr. Chin. 

MR. D.I.Y. unveils a new flagship store in Seacon Square, Bangkok

The grand opening celebration at Seacon Square runs from 12 to 15 December 2024 on the 3rd floor, featuring exclusive promotions and engaging activities to welcome shoppers to this groundbreaking retail space.

* For more details, please visit: https://bit.ly/SSQRFlagshipStoreActivity

For more information, please visit MR. D.I.Y. Thailand on: Facebook: @mrdiyTH, Instagram: @mrdiy.thailand, TikTok: @mrdiy.thailand, LINE: @mrdiythailand, LinkedIn: MR.DIY Thailand, and YouTube: MR DIY Thailand

MR. D.I.Y. unveils a new flagship store in Seacon Square, Bangkok

nationthailand

© 2024 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy