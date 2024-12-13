MR. D.I.Y. unveils a new flagship store in Seacon Square, Bangkok

Spanning 1,280 square meters, this new concept store offers a modern shopping experience for Thai families with urban-inspired interiors, self-checkout counters, and a vibrant weekend activity zone that brings community spirit to life through approximately 15,000 SKUs across 6 main product categories at Always Low Prices.
“This flagship store represents more than just growth – it reflects our commitment to creating better and improved retail experiences for our customers,” said Mr. Andy Chin, Chief Executive Officer of MR. D.I.Y. Holding (Thailand) Public Company Limited. “Every detail of this flagship store embodies our dedication to innovation, value, and customer satisfaction.”
Over the past eight years, MR. D.I.Y. Thailand has grown its footprint to 900 stores nationwide and is consistently evolving its store concepts and product offerings. The decision to launch this flagship store at Seacon Square, one of the company’s top-performing locations since opening in year 2016, highlights its dedication to enhancing and uplifting the shopping experience. “Our focus is on delivering a shopping journey that entertains and inspires our customers while offering them daily essentials at Always Low Prices” Mr. Chin added.
In addition to offering an expanded merchandise range, the store features an activity hub spanning 150 square meters to engage customers with hands-on DIY workshops, seasonal events, and creative crafting sessions throughout 2025, transforming shopping into a lifestyle experience.
Looking ahead, MR. D.I.Y. Thailand is preparing to roll out similar flagship stores in A-class malls nationwide, blending accessibility with affordability while tailoring experiences for diverse customer needs. “Our goal is to introduce the new MR.DIY flagship concept into more A-class malls across Thailand” revealed Mr. Chin.
The grand opening celebration at Seacon Square runs from 12 to 15 December 2024 on the 3rd floor, featuring exclusive promotions and engaging activities to welcome shoppers to this groundbreaking retail space.
* For more details, please visit: https://bit.ly/SSQRFlagshipStoreActivity
For more information, please visit MR. D.I.Y. Thailand on: Facebook: @mrdiyTH, Instagram: @mrdiy.thailand, TikTok: @mrdiy.thailand, LINE: @mrdiythailand, LinkedIn: MR.DIY Thailand, and YouTube: MR DIY Thailand