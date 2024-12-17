30 operations of CP Foods receives CSR-DIW Continuous Award 2024, reinforces commitment to sustainable development

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 17, 2024

30 operations of Charoen Pokphand Foods Public Company Limited (CP Foods) have been honored with the CSR-DIW Continuous Award for 2024 by the Department of Industrial Works (DIW), Ministry of Industry.

This recognition underscores CP Foods' steadfast commitment to balancing economic growth with social and environmental sustainability, ensuring that the company thrives harmoniously alongside the communities in which it operates.

CP Foods is dedicated to sustainable business practices grounded in the "Three Benefits" philosophy of the Charoen Pokphand Group, which emphasizes benefits to the nation, the people, and the company. This guiding principle is integrated into all operations, fostering a symbiotic relationship with local communities and contributing to their sustainable development. CP Foods encourages participation from all levels of its workforce across the organization to generate multifaceted benefits for society and the communities surrounding its facilities, recognizing CP Foods as al member of communities.

CP Foods' dedication to responsible business practices is demonstrated through the consistent application of the CSR-DIW standards. These standards ensure accountability, transparency, ethical conduct, stakeholder consideration, adherence to the rule of law, respect for human rights, and the implementation of global best practices. By maintaining these high standards, CP Foods upholds its commitment to corporate social responsibility and sustainable industrial operations.

The company's ongoing projects focused on community development and environmental stewardship have led to 30 of its facilities being awarded the CSR-DIW Continuous Award for 2024. Eighteen operations have received the CSR-DIW Continuous Award for ten consecutive years, while twelve additional operations have been recognized for their sustained excellence. The award ceremony was presided over by Major General Nat Promphan, Minister of Industry, who presented the CSR-DIW plaques and certificates for the fiscal year 2567 (2024).

The CSR-DIW Continuous Award serves as a testament to CP Foods' unwavering dedication to corporate social responsibility and sustainable industrial practices. This accolade not only honors CP Foods' achievements but also motivates continued excellence in promoting and supporting responsible business operations that comprehensively and consistently meet industrial CSR standards.

