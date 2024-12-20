BTS Group Holdings invites the public to join its ‘Heroes Give’ campaign for the second consecutive year

BANGKOK, 19 December 2024 – BTS Group Holdings PCL invites the public to donate their old desktop calendars as part of the second year of the ‘Heroes Give’ campaign to repurpose old desktop calendars into Braille learning materials for the Centre of Educational Technology for the Blind, part of the Foundation for the Blind under the Royal Patronage of H.M. the Queen.

This campaign is in line with the Company’s corporate social responsibility (CSR) strategy, specifically to promote equal access to high-quality education and uplift the well-being of our society and the environment. Beyond providing quality learning materials for individuals with visual disabilities, the project contributes to waste reduction by transforming used items into tools that empower the pursuit of quality education for all.

To take part in this campaign, individuals can drop off their old desktop calendars at donation boxes at participating BTS stations, which include Phaya Thai Station (N2), Victory Monument Station (N3), Ari Station (N5), Mo Chit Station (N8), Wat Phra Sri Mahathat Station (N17), Siam Station (CEN), Udom Suk (E12), Sala Daeng Station (S2), Chong Nonsi Station (S3) and MRT Yellow Line Station and Pink Line Station, Lat Phrao Station (YL01) and Nonthaburi Civic Center (PK01). The donation period for this campaign is from 25 December 2024 – 28 February 2025.