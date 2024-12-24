Asia Aroma expands production base in Thailand, advancing towards its goal of becoming a global leader in biochemical

Asia Aroma Biotechnology (Thailand) Co., Ltd., or Asia Aroma, is a pioneer in biochemical technology, specializing in the development of high-quality flavor and fragrance ingredients for the food and beverage industry. The company’s commitment to eco-friendly, bio-based solutions not only raises manufacturing standards but also significantly contributes to Thailand’s economic growth. This includes generating local employment opportunities and boosting the country's export competitiveness on the global stage.

Asia Aroma hosted the event "Aspiring an Exquisite Aroma, Inspiring a Green Future" at 304 Industrial Park in Prachinburi province. The event, themed "The Fragrance of a Sustainable Future," reflected the company’s commitment to developing eco-friendly innovations and promoting sustainability in the biochemical industry. It attracted significant attention from representatives across relevant public and private sectors.

Mr. Zhou Junxue, Chairman of Asia Aroma Biotechnology (Thailand) Co., Ltd., said “We expanded our production base to Thailand due to confidence in the country’s well-established infrastructure and its readiness in all aspects, particularly in terms of reliable utilities such as electricity and industrial water. 304 Industrial Park has fully met our needs and instilled complete confidence in our decision. Additionally, we plan to further expand our facilities within 304 Industrial Park to accommodate the growing demand from our customers."