Asia Aroma expands production base in Thailand, advancing towards its goal of becoming a global leader in biochemical

Asia Aroma Biotechnology (Thailand) Co., Ltd., or Asia Aroma, is a pioneer in biochemical technology, specializing in the development of high-quality flavor and fragrance ingredients for the food and beverage industry. The company’s commitment to eco-friendly, bio-based solutions not only raises manufacturing standards but also significantly contributes to Thailand’s economic growth. This includes generating local employment opportunities and boosting the country's export competitiveness on the global stage.
Asia Aroma hosted the event "Aspiring an Exquisite Aroma, Inspiring a Green Future" at 304 Industrial Park in Prachinburi province. The event, themed "The Fragrance of a Sustainable Future," reflected the company’s commitment to developing eco-friendly innovations and promoting sustainability in the biochemical industry. It attracted significant attention from representatives across relevant public and private sectors.
Mr. Zhou Junxue, Chairman of Asia Aroma Biotechnology (Thailand) Co., Ltd., said “We expanded our production base to Thailand due to confidence in the country’s well-established infrastructure and its readiness in all aspects, particularly in terms of reliable utilities such as electricity and industrial water. 304 Industrial Park has fully met our needs and instilled complete confidence in our decision. Additionally, we plan to further expand our facilities within 304 Industrial Park to accommodate the growing demand from our customers."
Mr. Kittiphan Chitpentham, Chief Executive Officer of 304 Industrial Park, said "We are pleased to celebrate Asia Aroma's success. To support our clients' success, we remain committed to continuously developing our facilities to accommodate future production expansions. With a comprehensive approach to utility management—including the efficient management of industrial water systems and the support of sustainability through the provision of hybrid renewable energy solutions—we ensure that our clients receive reliable and sufficient support to meet their needs."
304 Industrial Park, located in Prachinburi and Chachoengsao provinces, covers an area of over 3,200 hectares and offers more than 400 hectares of industrial land available for sale. With infrastructure and utilities supporting the growth of the industrial sector, 304 Industrial Park is fully equipped to meet all needs. Additionally, we are the only ones able to offer hybrid renewable energy solutions, generated from a mix of biomass and Thailand's largest private floating solar power project, located on our reservoir with a capacity exceeding 40 million cubic meters within the industrial park.
"This production base expansion further reinforces our confidence in the readiness of 304 Industrial Park to support Asia Aroma’s strength in meeting the growing global market demand. It also solidifies our leadership role in the global food biochemical industry. With a steadfast commitment to sustainable development and innovation, we aim to drive Thailand’s industrial sector toward global success with stability,” Mr. Zhou concluded.