Thai e-Visa launches worldwide on 1 January 2025

Benefits

Travellers applying for the Thai e-Visa will enjoy:

Convenience: Apply online without the need to visit an embassy or consulate.

Faster Processing: Receive approvals quickly.

Versatility: Ideal for tourists, business travellers, and other short-term visitors.



How to Apply

Applying for a Thai e-Visa is a simple six-step process:

1. Visit the Website: Go to www.thaievisa.go.th.

2. Create an Account: Register using a valid email address.

3. Complete the Application: Fill out the online form with the required details.

4. Upload Documents: Attach all required documentation.

5. Pay the Fee: Use the secure online payment portal to complete the application fee.

6. Receive e-Visa: Once approved, the e-Visa will be sent electronically.



Additional Information

The Thai e-Visa is part of the government’s broader initiative to promote tourism and enhance the travel experience. By expanding its availability to travellers worldwide, the programme eliminates the hassle of in-person applications and significantly reduces wait times, supporting Thailand’s reputation as a top travel destination.



Contact Information

For any inquiries or assistance:

Email: [email protected]

Hotline: +66 (0) 2203-5000



Plan Your Visit to Thailand

Thailand’s e-Visa opens the door to a world of rich culture, stunning landscapes, and vibrant cities. Whether you’re travelling for leisure, business, or exploration, the Thai e-Visa ensures your journey begins with ease.