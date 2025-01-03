Thai e-Visa launches worldwide on 1 January 2025

Starting from 1 January 2025, visitors from around the globe can apply for a Thai e-Visa through the official website www.thaievisa.go.th. While the Thai e-Visa system has been available for travellers in select locations, this marks a significant expansion, allowing applicants from any part of the world to complete the entire process online.
This global rollout will activate the electronic visa system (e-Visa) across all 94 Royal Thai Embassies and Consulates-General worldwide, ensuring comprehensive coverage for travellers. The Thai e-Visa initiative is designed to simplify the visa application process, making it more accessible, efficient, and user-friendly.
Key Features
The Thai e-Visa offers several enhanced features to ensure a seamless application experience:
Benefits
Travellers applying for the Thai e-Visa will enjoy:
How to Apply
Applying for a Thai e-Visa is a simple six-step process:
1. Visit the Website: Go to www.thaievisa.go.th.
2. Create an Account: Register using a valid email address.
3. Complete the Application: Fill out the online form with the required details.
4. Upload Documents: Attach all required documentation.
5. Pay the Fee: Use the secure online payment portal to complete the application fee.
6. Receive e-Visa: Once approved, the e-Visa will be sent electronically.
Additional Information
The Thai e-Visa is part of the government’s broader initiative to promote tourism and enhance the travel experience. By expanding its availability to travellers worldwide, the programme eliminates the hassle of in-person applications and significantly reduces wait times, supporting Thailand’s reputation as a top travel destination.
Contact Information
For any inquiries or assistance:
Email: [email protected]
Hotline: +66 (0) 2203-5000
Plan Your Visit to Thailand
Thailand’s e-Visa opens the door to a world of rich culture, stunning landscapes, and vibrant cities. Whether you’re travelling for leisure, business, or exploration, the Thai e-Visa ensures your journey begins with ease.