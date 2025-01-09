C.P. Group appoints Global Business Leader “Sigve Brekke” as the Executive Chairman of Telecom and Digital Business Group, effective March 1, 2025

In this role, Mr. Sigve will oversee telecom and digital operations across Thailand and Southeast Asia, reporting directly to Mr. Suphachai Chearavanont, Chief Executive Officer of C.P. Group. The appointment will take effect on March 1, 2025.
Mr. Suphachai Chearavanont, Chief Executive Officer of C.P. Group, stated that the appointment of Mr. Sigve Brekke as the “Executive Chairman of Telecom and Digital Business Group at C.P. Group marks a significant enhancement to C.P. Group’s capabilities. C.P. Group believes that Mr. Sigve’s vast experience in the global digital technology and telecommunications sectors, coupled with his reputation as an innovative leader, will significantly enhance the company’s strategic goals. We are confident that his vision and extensive experience will guide C.P. Group towards becoming a leading global technology company. He will play a pivotal role in driving Thailand’s transformation into a digital economy, creating value for businesses, society, and the nation across all dimensions.”
Mr. Suphachai emphasized that Mr. Sigve’s responsibilities will include overseeing and managing telecom and digital business development and operations across diverse markets including Telecommunication, Technology, Digital Business, Data Centers, and Digital Finance businesses. He added, “We are delighted to welcome Mr. Sigve as a key leader of our organization, having known him for many years, I am confident in his global expertise in telecommunications and digital technologies.”
Throughout his career, Mr. Sigve has played a critical role in advancing connectivity through cutting-edge technology, managing large-scale global projects, and fostering cross-industry partnerships, all of which have contributed to the growth of the digital economy in various countries.
Mr. Sigve shared his enthusiasm for the role, stating, “C.P. Group has built a strong reputation as a regional leader in connectivity, infrastructure, digital innovation, and financial services for more than 20 years. I am honored to join the team under Mr. Suphachai’s leadership to drive growth of the telecommunications and digital businesses in Thailand and Southeast Asia, a region brimming with growth potential. Particularly in this era where AI is transforming consumers, organizations, and society, I look forward to returning back to Thailand and collaborating with C.P. Group’s talented team.”
Mr. Sigve also highlighted C.P. Group’s commitment to building a technology-driven future, saying, “C.P. Group is deeply committed to leveraging its competences, capabilities and talent to establish Thailand as a leading regional Digital Hub. I am confident we will achieve this vision.”
Mr. Sigve previously served as the President and CEO of Telenor Group for nine years until November 30, 2024. Before that, he held roles including Executive Vice President and Head of Asia Region, as well as CEO of Dtac in Thailand. He has also been the Board Chairman of several companies within the Telenor Group and served on the board of GSMA from 2017 to 2024. His appointment represents a significant milestone in advancing C.P. Group’s strategy to invest in telecommunications and build a comprehensive digital ecosystem. This includes infrastructure development, promoting innovation, and enhancing digital skills among Thai citizens, ultimately propelling Thailand toward a sustainable and inclusive digital economy.