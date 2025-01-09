C.P. Group appoints Global Business Leader “Sigve Brekke” as the Executive Chairman of Telecom and Digital Business Group, effective March 1, 2025

Mr. Sigve shared his enthusiasm for the role, stating, “C.P. Group has built a strong reputation as a regional leader in connectivity, infrastructure, digital innovation, and financial services for more than 20 years. I am honored to join the team under Mr. Suphachai’s leadership to drive growth of the telecommunications and digital businesses in Thailand and Southeast Asia, a region brimming with growth potential. Particularly in this era where AI is transforming consumers, organizations, and society, I look forward to returning back to Thailand and collaborating with C.P. Group’s talented team.”

Mr. Sigve also highlighted C.P. Group’s commitment to building a technology-driven future, saying, “C.P. Group is deeply committed to leveraging its competences, capabilities and talent to establish Thailand as a leading regional Digital Hub. I am confident we will achieve this vision.”

Mr. Sigve previously served as the President and CEO of Telenor Group for nine years until November 30, 2024. Before that, he held roles including Executive Vice President and Head of Asia Region, as well as CEO of Dtac in Thailand. He has also been the Board Chairman of several companies within the Telenor Group and served on the board of GSMA from 2017 to 2024. His appointment represents a significant milestone in advancing C.P. Group’s strategy to invest in telecommunications and build a comprehensive digital ecosystem. This includes infrastructure development, promoting innovation, and enhancing digital skills among Thai citizens, ultimately propelling Thailand toward a sustainable and inclusive digital economy.