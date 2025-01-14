EVA Air ranks 7th in AirlineRatings’ World’s Safest Airlines for 2025

The website’s comprehensive safety-rating factors include audits from aviation’s governing and industry bodies, government reviews, the airline’s crash and serious incident record, profitability, industry-leading safety initiatives, and fleet age.

Since its founding in 1989, EVA Air has maintained an impeccable safety record with no major accidents. From the beginning, the airline has consistently prioritized flight safety and exceptional service, earning awards and accolades from organizations around the globe year after year.

“EVA Air has been renowned in the industry for its excellent flight safety record,” said EVA President Clay Sun. “This award provides great encouragement and is an honor for every employee. We will continue to uphold the highest flight safety standards, ensuring strict adherence to regulations and procedures across all aspects of flight operations, cabin service, maintenance, and ground handling. This commitment guarantees our passengers enjoy a comfortable and secure flying experience when choosing EVA Air.”