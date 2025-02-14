World Arrives in Thailand: Boosting Online Trust in the Age of AI with Proof of Human

World ID

World ID is a digital ‘proof of human’ that allows people to anonymously and securely verify that you are a real and unique human (and not a bot) for easy online verification like signing into social apps and ensuring fair online activities like voting.

Orb

A state-of-the-art camera that verifies you are a unique human. It does this by taking and processing a photo of you, without the need to store your images or collect any other information, to tell people apart from one another without knowing who someone is.

World App

A non-custodial wallet that provides access to the global digital economy. It also allows people to securely store their World ID, utilize digital assets, and engage with the World ecosystem. This includes access to a variety of Mini Apps that offer a wide range of services to people.

World also includes WLD, a digital token that allows all network participants to benefit from the global digital economy, and World Chain, a blockchain which is designed to support World ecosystem and allows developers to reach millions of real users around the world.

Being Part of the Future

Bangkok residents will get a sneak peek at World's innovative 'proof of human' service at CentralWorld from February 17th to March 2nd, 2025. This preview will allow people to be the first to experience this ground-breaking technology.

Visit https://world.org/th-th/welcome to learn more about World Network.

#World #WorldID #SamAltman #WorldinThailand

