World Arrives in Thailand: Boosting Online Trust in the Age of AI with Proof of Human

What is World?
Co-founded by Sam Altman and Alex Blania, World helps people distinguish online human activity from those driven by artificial intelligence (AI), increase access to the global digital economy, and protect human dignity and privacy online.
Why Proof of Human?
The rapid advancement of Artificial Intelligence (AI) is reshaping digital interactions worldwide, boosting human productivity and propelling technological progress while also raising concerns about scambots, deepfakes, identity theft, and misinformation. As AI-generated content and automation become more prevalent, the need to distinguish between human and AI activities online has become more critical than ever.
In Thailand, cybercrime has surged at an alarming rate with over 30,000 cybercrimes taking place the first month of 2025, resulting in financial losses exceeding 2.4 billion Baht, with AI technology becoming a key tool for criminals, highlighting the urgent need for technologies such as World ID, a service designed to confirm that an online user is a real person, not a computer program or a bot, thereby helping to prevent AI-powered cybercrimes.
How it works
To verify they are real humans online, individuals must download the World App and schedule an appointment to verify their humanness at a World Space. After people have been verified by getting their picture of their eyes taken, converting them into codes, and deleting the picture, they will receive World ID which can be used with various online services. World network consists of 3 main elements, including
World ID
World ID is a digital ‘proof of human’ that allows people to anonymously and securely verify that you are a real and unique human (and not a bot) for easy online verification like signing into social apps and ensuring fair online activities like voting.
Orb
A state-of-the-art camera that verifies you are a unique human. It does this by taking and processing a photo of you, without the need to store your images or collect any other information, to tell people apart from one another without knowing who someone is.
World App
A non-custodial wallet that provides access to the global digital economy. It also allows people to securely store their World ID, utilize digital assets, and engage with the World ecosystem. This includes access to a variety of Mini Apps that offer a wide range of services to people.
World also includes WLD, a digital token that allows all network participants to benefit from the global digital economy, and World Chain, a blockchain which is designed to support World ecosystem and allows developers to reach millions of real users around the world.
Being Part of the Future
Bangkok residents will get a sneak peek at World's innovative 'proof of human' service at CentralWorld from February 17th to March 2nd, 2025. This preview will allow people to be the first to experience this ground-breaking technology.
Visit https://world.org/th-th/welcome to learn more about World Network.
