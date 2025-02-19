EVA Air Leads the Way with the Launch of Fourth-Generation Premium Economy Class Seats

The new Premium Economy Class features 28 seats arranged in a 2-3-2 configuration. The cradle motion recline mechanism allows the seat cushion to slide forward and upward simultaneously, creating a comfortable recline equivalent to 8 inches while preserving space for the passenger behind. Each seat is equipped with the industry-leading 15.6-inch high-resolution widescreen monitors in Premium Economy Class and a multi-function entertainment system controller. The tray table includes a holder for personal devices, and the seats are fitted with 110V AC and USB combo power outlets to meet modern passengers’ diverse needs.

The new design emphasizes enhanced privacy with side privacy panels on the headrests and built-in reading lights. The headrests, armrests, and footrests are upholstered in premium leather, delivering a luxurious and comfortable experience. Ample storage spaces in the armrests, seatback compartments, and dedicated bottle holders make it convenient for passengers to store and access personal items. A wheelchair-accessible armrest on aisle seats ensures that flight attendants can assist passengers with special needs.

EVA Air was the first airline to introduce Premium Economy Class, then known as Evergreen Deluxe Class, in 1992. This innovative addition revolutionized cabin services by offering a new class between Economy and Business and reshaping the industry landscape. The seats featured a 38-inch pitch, significantly larger than standard Economy Class, and were the first to come equipped with personal TV systems. EVA Air’s continued enhancements to Premium Economy Class have earned numerous accolades from Skytrax, including awards for “World's Best Premium Economy Class Airlines,” “World's Best Premium Economy Class Airline Catering, ” and “Best Premium Economy Class Airline Seats.”

EVA Air is enhancing its service with a new collaboration with the renowned British brand HUNTER. Passengers in Premium Economy Class on long-haul routes to the U.S., Canada, and Europe departing from Taipei will receive an olive-green amenity kit, while return flights offer an oatmeal brown version. The stylish, outdoor-functional design includes a detachable strap for versatile wear and comes with HUNTER-brand lotion and lip balm for a refreshing long-haul skincare experience.

EVA Air continues prioritizing high-quality and environmentally friendly service items, including pillows and double-sided blankets for superior comfort, exclusive high-quality headphones, and customized tableware created in collaboration with Italy’s century-old brand, Guzzini. Bamboo fiber eco-friendly napkins further demonstrate EVA Air’s commitment to sustainability. The premium service lineup also features Royal Laurel Class toiletries, deep gray velvet slippers, and gourmet mixed nuts and dried fruits to elevate the passenger experience.

The newly delivered Boeing 787-9 aircraft (Registration No. B-17887) features Royal Laurel Class, Premium Economy Class, and Economy Class. All future Boeing 787-9 will follow this three-class configuration. During its ferry flight to Taiwan, the new aircraft operated with a 30% blend of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), reducing approximately 63,000 kilograms of carbon dioxide emissions, showcasing EVA Air’s dedication to environmental sustainability.

EVA Air will continue to optimize its fleet and enhance service quality by introducing eight more Boeing 787-9s (three-class configuration) and five Boeing 787-10s (two-class configuration) by 2029. Additionally, the airline plans to introduce 18 A350-1000 wide-body aircraft starting in 2027 and 15 A321neo narrow-body aircraft starting in 2029.



About EVA Air:

A Star Alliance member, EVA Air was founded in 1989 as Taiwan’s first privately owned international airline. It is a sister company to global container-shipping leader Evergreen Line. It flies a fleet of more than 80 Boeing and Airbus aircraft to around 60 international destinations throughout Asia, Oceania, Europe, and North America, with gateways in Chicago, Houston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, Toronto, and Vancouver. Travelers can learn more about EVA and schedules, book, and buy tickets at www.evaair.com.