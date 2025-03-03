ForeToday shares marketing strategy for Thai SMEs to grow!

Google Hackathon is a national-level competition designed to enhance the capabilities of Google partnership agencies in Thailand by leveraging advanced technologies and tools to drive business success. This year, over 70 agencies participated, with ForeToday’s recognition in the Measurement Excellence category highlighting its proficiency in data analysis. The company’s strategic use of Enhanced Conversions for Website and First-Party Data, in compliance with PDPA regulations, enabled the creation of effective and measurable campaigns. The "ForeToday Growth Forum 2025" provided a platform to share success stories and discuss the latest marketing trends and Google updates, offering SMEs and marketers valuable case studies for application in their businesses.

In 2025, online marketing will face new challenges due to the Personal Data Protection Act (PDPA), which imposes stricter limitations on consumer data collection. Consequently, businesses will need to adopt more creative and insightful advertising strategies. Marketers must focus on building direct customer relationships through email, social media, and brand-owned applications to collect high-quality First-Party Data. AI and Machine Learning will play a crucial role in generating personalized content and enhancing marketing efficiency. Additionally, the emphasis on data privacy and experiential marketing will be key factors in fostering consumer trust and brand loyalty.

ForeToday COO, Wichaya Nilrungarattana, commented, "Digital marketing in 2025 is entering the era of AI Marketing 2.0. AI will no longer serve merely as an ad management tool but will take on a pivotal role in analyzing consumer behavior and optimizing marketing strategy in real time. Google Ads will undergo significant changes driven by three core factors: AI Marketing & Automation, Privacy Policies, and Visual Ads."

Key strategies for successful advertising in 2025 include:

1. Optimizing AI-driven Google Ads and Continuous Performance Tracking: AI-powered Google Ads campaigns, particularly Performance Max (PMax), leverage artificial intelligence and machine learning to analyze customer behavior and optimize ad placements across Google platforms, including YouTube, Google Search, and Gmail. This allows SMEs to compete with larger brands despite budget constraints.

2. Collecting First-Party Data (Customers’ Emails and Phone Numbers): Businesses must proactively collect First-Party Data to adapt to evolving data privacy regulations. With Google Chrome set to phase out third-party cookies in 2025, traditional remarketing strategies will face limitations, leading to a projected 20-30% increase in online advertising costs for businesses that fail to build their own customer data repositories.

3. Emphasizing Short-Form Videos and Visual Content: Video and visual content are becoming dominant forces in digital marketing. The transition from Video Action Campaigns (VAC) to Demand Gen enables marketers to engage audiences across multiple platforms more effectively. Integrating video and static images into campaigns can boost conversion rates by up to 20% without increasing costs. SMEs should prioritize video advertising to maximize reach and engagement.



The "ForeToday Growth Forum 2025" featured industry leaders sharing case studies on data-driven and mix marketing strategy that led to success in the past year.

● AMC AIR: CEO Arthit Chuachat revealed that the company achieved a 130% increase in customer inquiries without raising ad spending by leveraging SEM and Performance Max campaigns. Despite challenges such as intense competition, maintaining service standards, and managing seasonal demand fluctuations, AMC AIR successfully navigated these obstacles with a data-driven marketing approach.

● BASE Playhouse: CEO Athipat Khamphukiew discussed how his company faced difficulties in simulating realistic business experiences for customers. By refining the company’s marketing strategy to align more closely with its target audience, BASE Playhouse achieved a 60% improvement in engagement and results, demonstrating the impact of well-executed performance marketing.

Wichaya concluded, "Thai SMEs have vast potential for growth through data-driven marketing. Businesses that start collecting customer data today will benefit from lower advertising costs and improved results in the future. Marketers who embrace creativity and data-driven insights will continue to reach their target audiences effectively."

The "ForeToday Growth Forum 2025" underscored the challenges and opportunities in building a strong marketing strategy, particularly for Thai SMEs facing data restrictions due to PDPA and evolving Google Ads updates. However, advancements in AI and Machine Learning will serve as crucial tools for analyzing consumer behavior and adapting marketing strategies in real-time. Businesses should prioritize First-Party Data collection, leverage AI-driven Google Ads effectively, and create compelling video and visual content to optimize costs and expand their audience reach. Case studies from AMC AIR and BASE Playhouse that reinforced their marketing strategy with the power of data-driven and mix marketing in achieving remarkable business results.

