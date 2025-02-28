Siam Takashimaya Unveils “Beauty Garden” – A New Identity for Beauty & Elegance

Beyond its stunning design and décor, the Beauty Garden zone offers a comprehensive selection of beauty products and services, featuring both cosmetics and women’s lingerie departments. A standout feature of the cosmetics section is its ‘shop-in-shop’ format, which includes dedicated treatment rooms, providing a complete beauty experience all in one place. The Beauty Garden boasts an extensive selection of over 50,000 beauty products, spanning skincare, cosmetics, hair care, accessories, and perfumes. These include exclusive Japanese brands, such as HAKUHODO, a renowned professional makeup brush brand, which has officially launched its first store in Thailand.

Discover exclusive experiences from other top brands, including TOM FORD, which has unveiled its first store in Thailand under a new concept at Beauty Garden, Siam Takashimaya. This unique space combines beauty and eyewear products and features a personal consultation area with a Tom Ford Specialist. Additionally, it introduces Thailand’s first Runway Table Animation, offering an immersive "World of Tom Ford" experience.

LA MER presents a luxurious shopping experience with a store design inspired by the beauty of the ocean. Visitors can indulge in the ultimate relaxation at Spa de La Mer, a treatment room featuring a soothing atmosphere and unique massage techniques exclusive to La Mer.

Another must-visit brand is JO MALONE, which has introduced a new store concept highlighting the exquisite beauty of British style. The store features elegant sections such as Cologne Intense Bay and a new product testing point, Bath & Body Sink Bay, designed with luxurious details to elevate the experience of discovering unique fragrances like no other.

The wait is finally over—CHARLOTTE TILBURY, the award-winning world-class cosmetic brand from England, brings a stunning array of legendary beauty items, from vibrant makeup to top-ranking skincare products. Luxury beauty enthusiasts can explore, try, and receive personalized beauty services designed to enhance their luminosity and radiance. Created by Charlotte Tilbury MBE, a renowned makeup artist with over 30 years of experience working with superstars, celebrities, and top models, these world-class products promise to make you look nothing short of dazzling.

Experience the epitome of ultraluxury with ESTEE LAUDER, which introduces the Skin Longevity Institute Concept ELX for the first time in Thailand. This includes a newly designed Facial Room, offering a simpler and classier atmosphere. Meanwhile, L’OCCITANE unveils its new, first-ever ‘shop-in-shop’ concept in Thailand, designed with a luxurious and minimalist style. The space exudes a relaxed, approachable, and warm ambiance, beautifully reflecting the essence of Provence, the brand's origin.

BALMAIN PARIS HAIR COUTURE, a globally influential brand with over 50 years of heritage, introduces its Glam Station. Here, visitors can exclusively immerse themselves in a Couture Style Experience, enjoying professional hair styling services from expert hairdressers.

In addition, POLA, the prestigious Japanese cosmetics brand, unveils its first POLA Flagship Store, offering a serene and private space where visitors can rejuvenate their skin and mind—restoring balance and beauty with the brand’s renowned products and signature massage science. Meanwhile, SISLEY, a leader in beauty, makeup, and perfumes from France, is set to introduce an ultimate skincare service alongside a comprehensive Hair Ritual Service coming soon.

In the realm of women’s lingerie, the top brand WACOAL introduces the new Lingerie Salon to the Beauty Garden, guided by the concept of ‘The Beauty of Lines.’ This curated space showcases a diverse range of collections designed to cater to every lifestyle, offering options for women of all ages.

Moreover, beauty enthusiasts can also discover special offers from many leading brands, including CLE DE PEAU BEAUTE, DECORTE, HOURGLASS, LAVELIER, M.A.C, TRIUMPH, SABINA, GUY LAROCHE, and VINTEL.

To celebrate the opening of the new Beauty Garden, Siam Takashimaya is offering 5 exclusive promotions from February 14 to March 2, 2025.

• Promotion 1: Enjoy up to 20% off selected items from participating brands.

• Promotion 2: Siam Takashimaya members enjoy exclusive savings of up to 12% on every purchase. For every 4,000 baht spent, receive an E-Coupon worth 200 baht; shop for 15,000 baht and get an E-Coupon worth 1,000 baht; spend 40,000 baht to receive an E-Coupon worth 3,500 baht; spend 65,000 baht and get an E-Coupon worth 6,500 baht; and for 100,000 baht, enjoy an E-Coupon worth 12,000 baht.

• Promotion 3: ONESIAM members receive a Siam Gift Card worth up to 2,000 baht when shopping for 100,000 baht or more.

• Promotion 4: Receive a Siam Takashimaya Gift Card worth up to 3,800 baht immediately when making a purchase using a Siam Takashimaya credit card (valid for participating brands only).

• Promotion 5: Shop for 4,000 baht or more and receive a free Japanese green tea matcha drink from BOTANICO, valued at 200 - 240 baht (1 glass). This offer is limited to the first 800 customers throughout the event, from February 14 to March 31, 2025.

Come experience the enchanting Beauty Garden on the 1st floor of Siam Takashimaya Department Store, ICONSIAM, where beauty and happiness await everyone. Stay updated on the latest offers and news by following Facebook: SIAM Takashimaya. Don’t miss out on the excitement!