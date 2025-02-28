Index Living Mall Introduces ASAHIKAWA Series: A Mid-Century Vision of Past and Present in Simple, Retro Design

Ms. Kridchanok Patamasatayasonthi, Managing Director of Index Living Mall PCL (ILM), says, "Index Living Mall presents the ASAHIKAWA series as a home decorating concept that offers true design freedom. Rather than being confined to a single decorating style, homeowners can mix-and-match furniture pieces to create achieve a unique home that fits modern living without being excessively minimal or modern. The Nostalgia Living trend continues to gain significant popularity as people long for a simpler life with emotional connections to the past. The ASAHIKAWA series helps create these atmospheres through Mid-Century design that takes us back to the golden age of modern design, enabling homes to tell their own stories through design. This series represents a design that bridges past and present through a blend of simple and gracefully curved lines, perfectly complementing everyday functional needs.”

“The ASAHIKAWA series also stands out for its commitment to sustainability under the concept "Real Wood for Modern Living." The series utilizes retired rubber trees, creating additional value for farmers while incorporating recycled MDF Forescolor wood, demonstrating the company's dedication to environmental stewardship,” adds Ms. Kridchanok Patamasatayasonthi.



Redefining Mid-Century Style with the ASAHIKAWA Series

The ASAHIKAWA series showcases Mid-Century design through a harmonious blend of materials, featuring chrome-plated steel legs, rattan elements, carved patterns, and frameless smoked glass panels. This combination perfectly complements retro-inspired décor with earth tones like mustard yellow, orange, and slate blue. Distinctive geometric patterns create dramatic interplays of light and shadow, giving homes a storytelling quality that's both modern and nostalgically appealing. The series is also designed for practical, value-driven use, fitting seamlessly into any space from houses to condominiums and compact apartments.

The ASAHIKAWA series offers complete functional designs for every room, creating the perfect Mid-Century atmosphere:

• BEDROOM: The key to a peaceful retreat in private spaces. Each bed is meticulously designed with attention to materials and form, featuring chrome-plated metal legs that add warmth, serenity, and visual lightness – a departure from traditional bulky wooden beds.

• NIGHT TABLE: Beautiful cutout wooden pattern and dual-toned carved wooden details create a contemporary design enhanced with moisture-resistant technology for durability. These pieces are visually striking from every angle, perfectly balancing both functional and emotional aspects of lifestyle.

• LIVING ROOM: Creates a welcoming atmosphere with real wood furniture, featuring various-sized sofas with soft upholstered seating. The coffee table set includes a layered two-piece design combining rattan and flat glass, with another piece featuring patterned glass, complementing earth-tone themes with a modern look. These can be separated into center and side tables for enhanced functionality throughout the home. The series also includes TV cabinets and sideboards with natural wood patterns, creating lasting contrast between real wood frames and chrome-plated legs.

• WORKING DESK: Presents an aesthetically pleasing wooden desk with an airy design, packed with comprehensive functionality including workspace, drawers, and easily accessible storage compartments, complete with built-in USB ports and Bluetooth speakers for added convenience.

• DINING TABLE: Features an oval solid wood tabletop with gentle curves that creating an intimate family dining experience, accompanied by chrome-plated frame chairs with a modern look. The chair backs combine rubber wood frames with classic, distinctive rattan patterns.

• BUFFET CABINET: Enables organized, and meal preparation with built-in LED lighting adjustable to three color temperature: Warm White, Cool White, and Daylight, meeting contemporary needs.

Experience the contemporary beauty of Mid-Century inspired real wood furniture, crafted with sustainability in mind. The ASAHIKAWA series is now available at all Index Living Mall branches nationwide and online at www.indexlivingmall.com. For more information, please call 1379.