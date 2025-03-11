GQ Aloha Summer Launches with a Bang!

The new GQ Aloha Summer collection was launched at the GQ store in Central Ladprao on February 28, 2025. Featuring signature Hawaiian-inspired designs, the collection brings together high-quality fabrics and the innovative GQ Anti-Odor Patch, which reduces sweat odor by up to 96%*. Transform your summer into a refreshing and confident experience like never before.
The Launch Event Was a Hit!
The launch event was buzzing with excitement, featuring top media outlets and influencers. Guests were treated to a refreshing Welcome Drink mocktail, perfect for recharging, along with a special Welcome Crossbody gift for attendees.
The event's tropical atmosphere created the perfect setting for fun photo opportunities with the stylish Fun Photo Booth, featuring Hawaiian-themed props and greetings, making it a hit for everyone to enjoy.
Designer Insights Behind the GQ Aloha Summer Collection
A key highlight of the event was the conversation with the GQ design team, who shared the inspiration behind the collection. The focus was on blending the cultural greetings of Hawaii and Thailand through creative patterns, bringing the warmth and fun of summer to life.
Match Your Look with GQ Designers!
The event also offered guests the opportunity to pair up with GQ designers to create the perfect summer look that suits each individual’s style. This fun activity added another level of excitement to the event.
Exclusive Designs Available Only Offline
If you missed the launch event, don't worry! You can still get your hands on the GQ Aloha Summer Collection today at the GQ counters in Central and Robinson malls, and all GQ stores. Get ready for summer and join us in saying Aloha!
