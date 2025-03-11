GQ Aloha Summer Launches with a Bang!

Designer Insights Behind the GQ Aloha Summer Collection

A key highlight of the event was the conversation with the GQ design team, who shared the inspiration behind the collection. The focus was on blending the cultural greetings of Hawaii and Thailand through creative patterns, bringing the warmth and fun of summer to life.



Match Your Look with GQ Designers!

The event also offered guests the opportunity to pair up with GQ designers to create the perfect summer look that suits each individual’s style. This fun activity added another level of excitement to the event.



Exclusive Designs Available Only Offline

Short Sleeve Shirt Men - Featuring a new pattern designed to fit both men and women, giving a comfortable and flattering look.

Hawaii Shirt - Made from soft twill fabric, featuring refreshing tropical prints, perfect for the summer.

T-Shirt - Featuring screen-printed Hawaiian-inspired graphics that transport you straight to a vacation in Hawaii.



If you missed the launch event, don't worry! You can still get your hands on the GQ Aloha Summer Collection today at the GQ counters in Central and Robinson malls, and all GQ stores. Get ready for summer and join us in saying Aloha!

For more updates, follow us at https://www.facebook.com/GQApparel