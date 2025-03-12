VGI Sky Vibes Music Creates Buzz! 10 Shows, With 115.8M Views Across Offline & Online Platforms

The event featured renowned artists, including Only Monday, Ice Sarunyu, Atom Chanakan, MEYOU, Yes Indeed, LEK, TWHC, LEMONY, and MEENTRA, bringing vibrant energy to BTS stations and elevating the commuting experience for passengers. The event received an overwhelmingly positive response from the general public and BTS commuters.

This event marked a strategic integration of Offline & Digital Media with Music Marketing, making an unprecedented impact at Chong Nonsi Skywalk, exceeding all expectations. Through a collaboration between VGI and GMM MUSIC, the event combined OOH Media + Digital + On-ground Activation, providing a platform for seven leading brands to directly engage with their target audiences through VGI Sky Vibes Music. This initiative successfully transformed Chong Nonsi Skywalk into a new destination for Entertainment & Brand Engagement.

As a result of this success, the event achieved the following milestones:

Total event reach (Offline + Online): 115.8 million views

BTS advertising exposure during the event: 75 million views

Highest social media engagement: 1.7 million interactions (MEYOU Mini Concert)

Positive sentiment: 100%

While this event has concluded, VGI is planning more exciting surprises for BTS commuters throughout the year. Stay tuned on all official VGI platforms.