VGI Sky Vibes Music Creates Buzz! 10 Shows, With 115.8M Views Across Offline & Online Platforms

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 12, 2025

VGI Public Company Limited (“VGI”), the leader in Offline-to-Online (“O2O”) marketing solutions across multiple platforms, has announced the success of “VGI Sky Vibes Music” Mini Concert at Chong Nonsi Skywalk, held across 10 successful editions.

VGI Sky Vibes Music Creates Buzz! 10 Shows, With 115.8M Views Across Offline & Online Platforms

The event featured renowned artists, including Only Monday, Ice Sarunyu, Atom Chanakan, MEYOU, Yes Indeed, LEK, TWHC, LEMONY, and MEENTRA, bringing vibrant energy to BTS stations and elevating the commuting experience for passengers. The event received an overwhelmingly positive response from the general public and BTS commuters.

VGI Sky Vibes Music Creates Buzz! 10 Shows, With 115.8M Views Across Offline & Online Platforms

This event marked a strategic integration of Offline & Digital Media with Music Marketing, making an unprecedented impact at Chong Nonsi Skywalk, exceeding all expectations. Through a collaboration between VGI and GMM MUSIC, the event combined OOH Media + Digital + On-ground Activation, providing a platform for seven leading brands to directly engage with their target audiences through VGI Sky Vibes Music. This initiative successfully transformed Chong Nonsi Skywalk into a new destination for Entertainment & Brand Engagement.

VGI Sky Vibes Music Creates Buzz! 10 Shows, With 115.8M Views Across Offline & Online Platforms

As a result of this success, the event achieved the following milestones:

  • Total event reach (Offline + Online): 115.8 million views
  • BTS advertising exposure during the event: 75 million views
  • Highest social media engagement: 1.7 million interactions (MEYOU Mini Concert)
  • Positive sentiment: 100%    

VGI Sky Vibes Music Creates Buzz! 10 Shows, With 115.8M Views Across Offline & Online Platforms

While this event has concluded, VGI is planning more exciting surprises for BTS commuters throughout the year. Stay tuned on all official VGI platforms.

VGI Sky Vibes Music Creates Buzz! 10 Shows, With 115.8M Views Across Offline & Online Platforms

nationthailand

© 2025 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy