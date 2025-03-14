“X THE LIVE” redefines Thai live commerce experience

“We are confident that X THE LIVE will create a new phenomenon for the Thai live commerce industry with a unique concept that brings together both Thai and international influencers for live commerce competition,” said Sorchote Ambhanwong, Co-CEO of BigXShow Lala.

“With strong partnerships from Lazada and Viu, as well as support from SPI, we are confident that this will be a popular competition that will create a buzz,” he said, adding that the second and third seasons for the programme are under planning.

Lee Chul Ho, Co-CEO of BigXShow Lala, said the first season of X THE LIVE has received support from top-tier production from South Korea, led by the producers and directors of the globally renowned Running Man variety show.

The show will feature 24 top-tier celebrities, influencers and live-selling experts–18 from Thailand, four from South Korea and two from Malaysia, he explained.

Thai rapper and singer Kunpimook “BamBam” Bhuwakul will be host of the programme, he said, adding that 24 contestants will face unexpected challenges that push the limits of online selling.

“Only the most skilled seller will survive and claim victory, so audiences can be assured that this show will be intensely entertaining,” he added.