“X THE LIVE” redefines Thai live commerce experience

Don’t miss the programme featuring an online sale battle among 24 Thai and international influencers for a cash prize of 2.4 million baht which will kick off on March 21-23.
The scope of this cooperation will include finding sponsors and launching the “X THE LIVE” programme, as well as establishing media partnerships to promote and generate viewership during broadcasting, as well as integrating systems and supporting data between partners for continuous collaboration.
The first season of the world-class over-the-top programme was broadcasted through the BigXShow commerce gateway application. It is the first time in Thailand for an exciting live selling competition game throughout the three-day competition from March 21-23 for the 2.4 million baht cash prize and special opportunities in the live commerce industry.
“We are confident that X THE LIVE will create a new phenomenon for the Thai live commerce industry with a unique concept that brings together both Thai and international influencers for live commerce competition,” said Sorchote Ambhanwong, Co-CEO of BigXShow Lala.
“With strong partnerships from Lazada and Viu, as well as support from SPI, we are confident that this will be a popular competition that will create a buzz,” he said, adding that the second and third seasons for the programme are under planning.
Lee Chul Ho, Co-CEO of BigXShow Lala, said the first season of X THE LIVE has received support from top-tier production from South Korea, led by the producers and directors of the globally renowned Running Man variety show.
The show will feature 24 top-tier celebrities, influencers and live-selling experts–18 from Thailand, four from South Korea and two from Malaysia, he explained.
Thai rapper and singer Kunpimook “BamBam” Bhuwakul will be host of the programme, he said, adding that 24 contestants will face unexpected challenges that push the limits of online selling.
“Only the most skilled seller will survive and claim victory, so audiences can be assured that this show will be intensely entertaining,” he added.
“As Southeast Asia's pioneer eCommerce platform, Lazada is proud to be the official eCommerce enabler for X THE LIVE, a groundbreaking live commerce and entertainment show. This collaboration allows viewers to shop products from X THE LIVE or the BigXShow app seamlessly through the Lazada platform, reinforcing our dedication to setting new eCommerce standards and delivering exceptional shopping experiences.” said Varitha Kiatpinyochai, Chief Executive Officer, Lazada Thailand
Arthasit Buranateerakij, head of commercial at PCCW OTT (Thailand) or Viu Thailand, said Viu is pleased to be the official content distribution partner for X THE LIVE.
“After the intense three-day competition, we will showcase diverse storylines and unique perspectives across Viu’s platforms, which boast over 10 million followers and reach streaming audiences in 16 countries worldwide,” he said.
“This content will be exclusively available on Viu, and we strongly believe that the synergy and strength of our partnerships will drive significant growth for the BigXShow application.” he added.
Who will be the best seller of X THE LIVE? Get ready for an intense live-selling showdown on March 21-23, 2025, exclusively on the BigXShow application!
#XTHELIVE #LiveCommerce #RealityGame #BIGXSHOW