Jagat Expands in Thailand as Coin Hunt Relaunch Sparks Surge in User Engagement

Addressing Privacy Concerns

Given Thailand's growing concern over digital privacy, Jagat has prioritised robust data protection measures to ensure users feel safe while engaging with the app’s location-based features.

“Privacy and security have been at the core of our platform from day one,” Beagen emphasised. “As a close-friend network, many of our users rely on Jagat for social connections and personal safety. We provide strong privacy controls that allow users to decide what information they share and with whom, putting control back in their hands.”



Expanding Across Thailand

While Jagat is already available nationwide, the company takes a user-driven approach to prioritising expansion efforts in key cities.

“In Indonesia, users actively suggest and vote for the cities where they want Coin Hunt to take place, and we’re excited to bring this interactive experience to Thailand,” said Beagen. “We also plan to introduce new formats for treasure hunts and map-based activities, giving users fresh ways to explore and connect with their surroundings.”



A Hyperlocal Experience for Thai Users

Jagat is committed to creating a localised experience that resonates with Thai users by incorporating elements of the country’s rich culture, events, and businesses.

“Our location-based platform is designed to showcase destinations and cultural events in real time,” Beagen noted. “In Indonesia, we’re developing a heritage destination map with a city government. We’ve also featured food recommendations from top influencers in Jakarta, an approach that aligns perfectly with Thailand’s diverse and dynamic food culture. In Taiwan, we’ve successfully promoted local restaurants based on university student preferences, and we’re eager to bring similar initiatives to Thailand.”



Enhancing Travel and Tourism in Thailand

With Thailand being a top global tourist destination, Jagat sees an opportunity to bridge digital and real-world experiences for locals and visitors.

“Our vision is to connect people with places and inspire real-world exploration,” Beagen stated. “With Coin Hunt’s integration of real-world maps, points of interest, and social functions, we encourage discovering local attractions, hidden gems, and cultural landmarks.”

Additionally, the app includes personal safety features such as an SOS widget and travel update functions, allowing users to notify close friends about their location—an especially valuable feature given recent concerns about travel security in Thailand.

“We believe our platform can support Thai authorities in keeping visitors safe while they explore the country,” Beagen added.



Long-Term Vision for Thailand

Looking ahead, Jagat aims to cement its place as the go-to app for real-world exploration and social connection in Thailand.

“We’re focused on building a local team and operations to stay closely connected to our users,” Beagen concluded. “In the short term, we want to expand Coin Hunt to more locations while introducing more gamified features to enhance the experience. This is just the beginning, and we’re committed to continuously improving and delivering even better experiences with each update.”

As Jagat continues to expand in Thailand, its emphasis on innovation, partnerships, and user engagement is set to redefine how people explore and interact with their surroundings.