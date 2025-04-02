Makro ranks top 5 in Thailand on Asia-Pacific’s Best Companies 2025

The TIME and Statista rankings are based on three key factors: Revenue Growth, Employee Satisfaction, and ESG & Sustainability. This recognition reflects Makro’s commitment to a business approach that goes beyond profit, prioritizing employee well-being and corporate social responsibility.

This recognition underscores Makro’s dedication to integrating ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) principles into its operations. By supporting small entrepreneurs, fostering a fair supply chain, and generating jobs within local communities, Makro demonstrates its commitment to responsible growth. Equally important is the company’s focus on cultivating an inclusive work environment, empowering every employee to reach their full potential.