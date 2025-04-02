Makro ranks top 5 in Thailand on Asia-Pacific’s Best Companies 2025

Makro achieved an impressive score of 90.45 out of 100, securing the 69th position among the 500 best companies in Asia-Pacific. The company also ranked in the Top 5 in Thailand and among the Top 3 in the Retail, Wholesale & Consumer Goods sector, reaffirming its crucial role in driving growth in the industry and across the region.
The TIME and Statista rankings are based on three key factors: Revenue Growth, Employee Satisfaction, and ESG & Sustainability. This recognition reflects Makro’s commitment to a business approach that goes beyond profit, prioritizing employee well-being and corporate social responsibility.
This recognition underscores Makro’s dedication to integrating ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) principles into its operations. By supporting small entrepreneurs, fostering a fair supply chain, and generating jobs within local communities, Makro demonstrates its commitment to responsible growth. Equally important is the company’s focus on cultivating an inclusive work environment, empowering every employee to reach their full potential.
Makro’s success not only reinforces the capability of Thai companies on a regional scale but also showcases Thailand’s broader competitiveness in global markets. Armed with clear strategies, effective management, and a strong commitment to long-term sustainability, Makro is paving the way for long-term growth - benefiting both the industry and society.
#CPAXTRA #ซีพีแอ็กซ์ตร้า #Makro #makroxlotuss #CPAXT