PLAYMONDO brings you the Ultimate Bouncing Experience with “Snoopy Bouncy Adventure by PLAYMONDO”

In addition to the thrilling adventure at the inflatable amusement park and the chance to create lasting memories at the indoor amusement park, attendees will also have the opportunity to purchase authentic licensed merchandise designed exclusively for this event. What you absolutely shouldn’t miss is the special PEANUTS Limited Edition items, available only here – a must-have for collectors! Moreover, there are adorable photo spots featuring life-sized PEANUTS character models and interactive backgrounds, perfect for capturing memorable moments. These photo opportunities will allow you to fully experience the charm of PEANUTS and share special moments with friends and family.

Highlights of Snoopy Bouncy Adventure by Playmondo Step into a magical PEANUTS-themed inflatable world filled with imagination and adventure. In the Doghouse Bounce Zone, kids can explore a giant inflatable house complete with a large slide, running and playing freely in a dream-like environment. The Peanuts School Bus Bounce Zone Inspired by the iconic yellow school bus from the PEANUTS stories, that takes Charlie Brown, Lucy, and Linus to school into a climbing and sliding playground. Now transformed into a fun climbing and sliding playground. In the Soaring Balloon Woodstock Zone, children can join Snoopy’s loyal friend, Woodstock, on a sky-high adventure in a giant inflatable balloon. This zone captures Woodstock’s love of flying and offers kids the thrilling experience of floating high above the clouds.

Snoopy Bouncy Adventure by Playmondo invites fans of all generations to step out from the screen and immerse themselves in the world of PEANUTS led by Snoopy and his friends. Enjoy a variety of exciting zones, including jumping in Snoopy's giant house, soaring into the sky with Woodstock's balloon, and sliding down the classic yellow school bus. Collect over 100 exclusive PEANUTS items available for purchase at the event, and capture memorable photos with your favorite characters.

“Snoopy Bouncy Adventure by PLAYMONDO invites fans of all generations to immerse themselves in the world of PEANUTS, led by Snoopy and his friends,” said Hansa Kraikosol, CEO of PLAYMONDO Group. “Visitors can explore Snoopy’s doghouse, soar into the sky with Woodstock, and slide down the classic yellow school bus. Plus, fans can shop from over 100 limited edition PEANUTS collectibles and capture unforgettable moments with life-sized character displays.”

For those looking to enjoy the Snoopy Bouncy Adventure by Playmondo, there are several ticket options available. The Express Bouncy Fun ticket offers 30 minutes of playtime for 220/230 baht. For a full hour of fun, the Snoopy Explorer Pass is available at 320/350 baht. For the ultimate experience, the Ultimate Peanuts Pass offers maximum fun along with exclusive collectibles, priced at 420/450 baht.



About Peanuts

The characters of Peanuts and related intellectual property are owned by Peanuts Worldwide, which is 41% owned by WildBrain Ltd., 39% owned by Sony Music Entertainment (Japan) Inc., and 20% owned by the family of Charles M. Schulz, who first introduced the world to Peanuts in 1950, when the comic strip debuted in seven newspapers. Since then, Charlie Brown, Snoopy and the rest of the Peanuts gang have made an indelible mark on popular culture. In addition to enjoying beloved Peanuts shows and specials on Apple TV+, fans of all ages celebrate the Peanuts brand worldwide through thousands of consumer products, as well as amusement park attractions, cultural events, social media, and comic strips available in all formats, from traditional to digital. In 2018, Peanuts partnered with NASA on a multi-year Space Act Agreement designed to inspire a passion for space exploration and STEM among the next generation of students.