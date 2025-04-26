Siam Paragon supports local Thai farmers, offering the best of tropical fruit from over 78 sources nationwide at “SIAM PARAGON TROPICAL FRUIT PARADE 2025”

SATURDAY, APRIL 26, 2025

Highlights include 40 rare durian varieties and all-you can-eat durian buffet from today to May 5, 2025 at Parc Paragon, Siam Paragon

Siam Paragon, a top-of-mind destination for Thais and visitors from across the globe, in collaboration with a world-class premium supermarket Gourmet Market and Department of Internal Trade under the Ministry of Commerce, proudly presents “SIAM PARAGON TROPICAL FRUIT PARADE 2025”—one of Thailand’s most anticipated tropical fruit festivals. The event celebrates the richness of Thailand’s fruit harvest while supporting local farmers and stimulate the economy. Highlights features all-you-can-eat durian buffet running 11 days 77 rounds! In addition, rare durian varieties will be available.  Fruit lovers will also enjoy a vast array of fresh tropical fruits, deliciously preserved fruit sourced from over 78 orchards and producers across the country.   The event is taking place from today to May 5, 2025, at Parc Paragon, Siam Paragon.  The annual festival promises a delightful experience for fruit lovers and international visitors alike.

Siam Paragon supports local Thai farmers, offering the best of tropical fruit from over 78 sources nationwide at “SIAM PARAGON TROPICAL FRUIT PARADE 2025”

Highlight: The One-and-Only “Durian Buffet” 

The much-anticipated Durian Buffet returns for a limited time—just once a year! Guests will enjoy an all-you-can-eat premium selection of Thailand’s most favorites durian varieties including Monthong, Puangmanee, Nuanthongchan, Chanee Kai, and Kan Yao. Each session also offers rotating rare varieties such as Musang King, Black Thorn (Ochee), Chanee Koh Chang, Thong Linjong, Long Laplae, Kob Chai Nam, Kob Pikun, and even the unique Durian French Fries— all rotating offerings are served as “one piece per person” tasting.

Creative durian creations will also be served, including Durian Lasagna, Durian Custard, Sticky Rice with Durian, and Homemade Durian Ice Cream, offering fresh new takes on the “King of Fruits.” The buffet is available 7 times daily (60 minutes per session) at a special price of THB 899 per person (regular price: THB 990), with a special morning session promotion (April 28–30) at just THB 869. M Card and ONESIAM SuperApp members enjoy exclusive privileges, including 500-point redemption for a THB 150 discount and  4,000 points for a free buffet!

Siam Paragon supports local Thai farmers, offering the best of tropical fruit from over 78 sources nationwide at “SIAM PARAGON TROPICAL FRUIT PARADE 2025”

Taste Over 40 Rare Durian Varieties

Beyond the buffet, the event offers Thailand’s largest collection of durians  —over 40 varieties sourced from renowned orchards nationwide, offering visitors the chance to taste and take home some of the rarest and most flavorful durians available. Highlights include:

  • Black Chanee  - Sweet and rich flavor, well-balanced without sharp sweetness. A unique characteristic is a hidden floral aroma released when gently pressed.
  • Sabai Thong - Predominantly sweet taste, creamy texture, low fiber, with a mild, coconut milk-like fragrance.
  • Ancient Kan Yao Durian - Sweet-forward taste with a rich finish, creamy flesh with slight fiber, and a buttery, milky aroma.
  • Thong Bangsaphan – Distinct from the classic Monthong, this variety features fine-textured flesh with a rich golden hue, a signature fragrant aroma, and a creamy, slightly sweet flavor.
  • Nonthaburi Monthong  – Famous for its premium quality and high price, this original variety from Nonthaburi boasts sweet, buttery, golden-yellow flesh that is dense and delicately smooth.
  • Phan Prasri  – Known for its golden-yellow flesh and small seeds, this durian has a glossy, smooth skin, a fibrous-free, sticky-soft texture, and a naturally sweet, pleasantly fragrant taste with no overpowering odor.
  • Gob Phikun / Gob Suwan – Offers a perfectly balanced sweet and creamy flavor with fine-textured flesh in a vibrant orange-yellow hue.
  • Premium-Grade Musang King  – Originally from Malaysia and now grown in Thailand, Musang King features beautifully golden flesh with a rich, sweet-buttery flavor, a creamy smooth texture, and a uniquely bold aroma.
  • Ochee (Black Thorn) – With a striking deep orange “champak” flesh, this variety delivers a rich, creamy taste and intense fragrance. It’s known for its consistently rich flavor and ultra-smooth, custard-like texture.
  • Long Lap Lae – Features slightly less-moist flesh with a naturally floral sweetness. The taste is soft, sticky, and deeply mellow.
  • Rare and Regional Varieties – Including: Nuan Thong Chan, Chanee Koh Chang, Nam Kroy Durian, Thongkham Lung Somwong, and the rare Nok Khamin Durian. Varieties from Eastern Thailand such as Monthong, Kanyao, Chanthaburi 1–7, Chanthaburi 10, Thong Yoi Chat, Puangmanee, Gob Suwan, Nok Yip, Thong Linjong, Long Lap Lae, Pratu Chan 47, Pongkhun, Thong Yai Am, Phet Samut, Gob Phikun, Thongkham, and Gob Na San. 

This event is a true paradise for durian lovers and a rare opportunity to explore the incredible diversity of Thailand’s “King of Fruits.”

Siam Paragon supports local Thai farmers, offering the best of tropical fruit from over 78 sources nationwide at “SIAM PARAGON TROPICAL FRUIT PARADE 2025”


Thailand’s Finest Fruits, Straight from the Orchard

Discover premium fruits sourced directly from local farmers and producers under the theme “From Farm to You.” Highlights include: 100-Year Mangosteen– grown from century-old trees, Brackish Water Rambutan – rare and uniquely sweet, both from Chanthaburi, Crystal Longan – clear flesh with a fragrant sweetness and Dinolon and Golden Egg Melons (Chachoengsao) – aromatic, soft-textured Thai melon varieties. Also on offer are Tubtim Siam Pomelo (Nakhon Si Thammarat) – juicy and sweet blush-pink flesh, ancient jackfruit varieties from Prachinburi such as Thong Malay – just-right sweetness with firm texture and big bulbs, E Thor – an ancient boat-shape jackfruit variety. Visitors can also find 

GI-registered (geographical identification) fruits such as Phu Lae Pineapple, Siam Gold Pineapple, Honey Tangerines from Chiang Mai, Organic Golden Coconut, Puang Roy Coconut from Ratchaburi,  and Baccania and Hass Avocado from Tak, Specialty fruits like Puifai Santol from Nakhon Nayok, Koh Sukorn Watermelon, and Rainbow Rose Apple  from Phetchaburi and more. 

Siam Paragon supports local Thai farmers, offering the best of tropical fruit from over 78 sources nationwide at “SIAM PARAGON TROPICAL FRUIT PARADE 2025”


Support community products sources from local farmers 

A special community market area highlights regional delicacies and traditional products, such as: from Phetchaburi  - GI-certified palm sugar, authentic Thai Custard or Khanom Mor Kaeng, Rumphai Lime, Delicacies from Ao Noi  such as sun-dried king mackerel, coconut lava chiffon cake, and coconut ice pops and creative fruit snacks sourced from local communities – triple-flavor preserved mango, freeze-dried durian, buttered corn, and more

Siam Paragon supports local Thai farmers, offering the best of tropical fruit from over 78 sources nationwide at “SIAM PARAGON TROPICAL FRUIT PARADE 2025”


Fun Foodie Experiences for All

Food lovers will enjoy a wide range of flavorful and creative treats such as Signature Tamarind Slushy – customizable with a variety of toppings, “One-by-One” Thai-style Fruit Salad – spicy, tangy, and personalized, Authentic Thai Desserts – longan sticky rice, coconut dumplings, khanom tuay, Thai-style ice cream – flavors like Thai tea and coconut milk with toppings like freeze-dried durian, mango jelly, pop pearls, and golden crepe crisps as well as smoothies, avocado ice cream, and healthy bites.

Siam Paragon supports local Thai farmers, offering the best of tropical fruit from over 78 sources nationwide at “SIAM PARAGON TROPICAL FRUIT PARADE 2025”


Golden Hour Deals

Don’t miss the daily “Golden Hours” (12:00–13:00 and 17:00–18:00) with Buy 1 Get 1 Free deals and special orchard-selected offers—available only at the event!

Support Thai farmers while indulging in the best of Thailand’s tropical fruits, handpicked by Gourmet Market and enjoy varieties of sweet and savory fruit menus at “SIAM PARAGON TROPICAL FRUIT PARADE 2025” from April 25 to May 5, 2025, at Park Paragon, Siam Paragon. For more information, call 02-610-8000 or follow us on social media platform of Gourmet Market and Siam Paragon.  

Siam Paragon supports local Thai farmers, offering the best of tropical fruit from over 78 sources nationwide at “SIAM PARAGON TROPICAL FRUIT PARADE 2025”

#SIAMPARAGONTROPICALFRUITPARADE2025
#SIAMPARAGONDURIANBUFFET

nationthailand

© 2025 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy