Siam Paragon supports local Thai farmers, offering the best of tropical fruit from over 78 sources nationwide at “SIAM PARAGON TROPICAL FRUIT PARADE 2025”

Siam Paragon, a top-of-mind destination for Thais and visitors from across the globe, in collaboration with a world-class premium supermarket Gourmet Market and Department of Internal Trade under the Ministry of Commerce, proudly presents “SIAM PARAGON TROPICAL FRUIT PARADE 2025”—one of Thailand’s most anticipated tropical fruit festivals. The event celebrates the richness of Thailand’s fruit harvest while supporting local farmers and stimulate the economy. Highlights features all-you-can-eat durian buffet running 11 days 77 rounds! In addition, rare durian varieties will be available. Fruit lovers will also enjoy a vast array of fresh tropical fruits, deliciously preserved fruit sourced from over 78 orchards and producers across the country. The event is taking place from today to May 5, 2025, at Parc Paragon, Siam Paragon. The annual festival promises a delightful experience for fruit lovers and international visitors alike.
Highlight: The One-and-Only “Durian Buffet”
The much-anticipated Durian Buffet returns for a limited time—just once a year! Guests will enjoy an all-you-can-eat premium selection of Thailand’s most favorites durian varieties including Monthong, Puangmanee, Nuanthongchan, Chanee Kai, and Kan Yao. Each session also offers rotating rare varieties such as Musang King, Black Thorn (Ochee), Chanee Koh Chang, Thong Linjong, Long Laplae, Kob Chai Nam, Kob Pikun, and even the unique Durian French Fries— all rotating offerings are served as “one piece per person” tasting.
Creative durian creations will also be served, including Durian Lasagna, Durian Custard, Sticky Rice with Durian, and Homemade Durian Ice Cream, offering fresh new takes on the “King of Fruits.” The buffet is available 7 times daily (60 minutes per session) at a special price of THB 899 per person (regular price: THB 990), with a special morning session promotion (April 28–30) at just THB 869. M Card and ONESIAM SuperApp members enjoy exclusive privileges, including 500-point redemption for a THB 150 discount and 4,000 points for a free buffet!
Taste Over 40 Rare Durian Varieties
Beyond the buffet, the event offers Thailand’s largest collection of durians —over 40 varieties sourced from renowned orchards nationwide, offering visitors the chance to taste and take home some of the rarest and most flavorful durians available. Highlights include:
This event is a true paradise for durian lovers and a rare opportunity to explore the incredible diversity of Thailand’s “King of Fruits.”
Thailand’s Finest Fruits, Straight from the Orchard
Discover premium fruits sourced directly from local farmers and producers under the theme “From Farm to You.” Highlights include: 100-Year Mangosteen– grown from century-old trees, Brackish Water Rambutan – rare and uniquely sweet, both from Chanthaburi, Crystal Longan – clear flesh with a fragrant sweetness and Dinolon and Golden Egg Melons (Chachoengsao) – aromatic, soft-textured Thai melon varieties. Also on offer are Tubtim Siam Pomelo (Nakhon Si Thammarat) – juicy and sweet blush-pink flesh, ancient jackfruit varieties from Prachinburi such as Thong Malay – just-right sweetness with firm texture and big bulbs, E Thor – an ancient boat-shape jackfruit variety. Visitors can also find
GI-registered (geographical identification) fruits such as Phu Lae Pineapple, Siam Gold Pineapple, Honey Tangerines from Chiang Mai, Organic Golden Coconut, Puang Roy Coconut from Ratchaburi, and Baccania and Hass Avocado from Tak, Specialty fruits like Puifai Santol from Nakhon Nayok, Koh Sukorn Watermelon, and Rainbow Rose Apple from Phetchaburi and more.
Support community products sources from local farmers
A special community market area highlights regional delicacies and traditional products, such as: from Phetchaburi - GI-certified palm sugar, authentic Thai Custard or Khanom Mor Kaeng, Rumphai Lime, Delicacies from Ao Noi such as sun-dried king mackerel, coconut lava chiffon cake, and coconut ice pops and creative fruit snacks sourced from local communities – triple-flavor preserved mango, freeze-dried durian, buttered corn, and more
Fun Foodie Experiences for All
Food lovers will enjoy a wide range of flavorful and creative treats such as Signature Tamarind Slushy – customizable with a variety of toppings, “One-by-One” Thai-style Fruit Salad – spicy, tangy, and personalized, Authentic Thai Desserts – longan sticky rice, coconut dumplings, khanom tuay, Thai-style ice cream – flavors like Thai tea and coconut milk with toppings like freeze-dried durian, mango jelly, pop pearls, and golden crepe crisps as well as smoothies, avocado ice cream, and healthy bites.
Golden Hour Deals
Don’t miss the daily “Golden Hours” (12:00–13:00 and 17:00–18:00) with Buy 1 Get 1 Free deals and special orchard-selected offers—available only at the event!
Support Thai farmers while indulging in the best of Thailand’s tropical fruits, handpicked by Gourmet Market and enjoy varieties of sweet and savory fruit menus at “SIAM PARAGON TROPICAL FRUIT PARADE 2025” from April 25 to May 5, 2025, at Park Paragon, Siam Paragon. For more information, call 02-610-8000 or follow us on social media platform of Gourmet Market and Siam Paragon.
